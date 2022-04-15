Dallas police to interview Cowboys star Kelvin Joseph over murder of 20-year-old outside a bar: Report

Dallas police will reportedly interview Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph following the murder of 20-year-old Cameron Ray. Legal authorities have not taken anyone into custody for a deadly shooting in the early hours of March 18 outside a bar in Dallas’ Lower Greenville Avenue area.

The Dallas Police Department is looking to interview the cornerback after surveillance footage appeared to show him in proximity to the scene of the shooting that led to Ray's death.

Homicide detectives made public several pieces of footage via Fox 4 News in Dallas, asking viewers to single out anyone they might know.

The footage featured a gathering of males, including one person who appeared to be Joseph, going inside and standing in a nightclub. The footage also shows a fight outside the nightclub that involved the same group and Ray and his friends.

Soon after the fight, surveillance showed Ray and others walking to cars nearby when a dark-colored SUV drove by, firing gunshots. Ray was hit and succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital soon after.

Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL Dallas police want to interview Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph for his involvement in an altercation on the night a 20-year-old man was fatally shot in March, sources told the @dallasnews . Cowboys officials don't believe Joseph was the shooter. dallasnews.com/news/crime/202… Dallas police want to interview Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph for his involvement in an altercation on the night a 20-year-old man was fatally shot in March, sources told the @dallasnews. Cowboys officials don't believe Joseph was the shooter. dallasnews.com/news/crime/202…

The Cowboys became informed of the 21-year-old being a person of interest in the investigation earlier in the week and have rallied their efforts to work with detectives. The team’s security is also assessing his possible participation in the fight outside the nightclub and is looking forward to being fully cooperative with the authorities.

Dallas Police Detective Tonya McDaniel said the group inside the nightclub had been identified as the same group that was involved in the altercation outside. McDaniel said:

“They are the same people who were involved in that fight.”

Kelvin Joseph and his career

Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph. Source: Sports Illustrated

He spent a year each at two different schools in college as he played with LSU in 2018 and Kentucky in 2020.

The cornerback had four interceptions and 37 tackles in his college career.

The cornerback was a second-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL draft. In his rookie season, he had two passes defended and 16 tackles in 2021. He played in 10 games.

Sherri Only Son™ @iamDame2Cold But unless they have footage of him entering the vehicle and can correlate between where the shots came from..It’s not what you kno it’s what you can prove This Kelvin Joseph situation is weird. That’s definitely him fighting..his hair gives it away. How he threw the punch tooBut unless they have footage of him entering the vehicle and can correlate between where the shots came from..It’s not what you kno it’s what you can prove This Kelvin Joseph situation is weird. That’s definitely him fighting..his hair gives it away. How he threw the punch too😂 But unless they have footage of him entering the vehicle and can correlate between where the shots came from..It’s not what you kno it’s what you can prove https://t.co/NuYPAQRO7f

We’ll see how this situation develops for the rookie cornerback and the Cowboys as the investigation continues.

