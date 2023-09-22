Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs planned to attend Beyonce’s concert at AT&T Stadium before getting injured: Report

Trevon Diggs was ready for Beyonce. The superstar queen of melody was due to visit the AT&T Stadium today for her Renaissance tour. As it is the home stadium for the Cowboys, it was no surprise that the Dallas defensive back was also ready for it.

And why should he not? He celebrated his birthday yesterday. Turning 25, it was a special moment for him. But fate had a cruel surprise for him. In a season where the Dallas Cowboys began the season 2-0, he ruptured his ACL in Thursday's practice. That is expected to end his season.

Based on latest reports, Trevon Diggs had booked a suite in the stadium to celebrate his birthday with Beyonce. He had also acquired a silver outfit to go with it. But now those plan are in tatters.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trevon Diggs leans on his faith to overcome not being able to attend Beyonce

Trevon Diggs could not attend Beyonce's concert and he will not be playing in any football games at the AT&T Stadium or anywhere else this season. It is a body blow to the player and his franchise.

He was among the reasons the Cowboys had begun the season with a perfect record. He has been a sensation for many seasons but this season onwards he had the support of Stephon Gilmore on the other side of the field. In tandem, they were among the best defensive backfield in the game.

Now, all of Dallas' best laid plans have gone to waste. They are back where they were in previous seasons. Instead of lacking a reliable cornerback partner for Trevon Diggs, though, it is now Stephon Gilmore that does not have an elite defensive partner.

However, the injured Cowboys player retained his optimism and leaned on his faith in these tough moments.

Expand Tweet

He thanked God and all his well wishers. He promised to not only come back but be better than ever. It is a bold statement and one he can definitely reach.

But for the Dallas Cowboys, it still marks a setback. With an elite defense, they were supposed to play for the Super Bowl this year. Micah Parsons was doing his thing, the corners and safeties were balling, and Dak Prescott was making sure not to make too many mistakes. They were depending on every layer of their defense to get through.

Now, suddenly they might have to depend more on their offense to get through. That plan has not worked out too well for the last two seasons.