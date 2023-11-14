Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills suffered their fifth loss of the season to the Denver Broncos in Week 10. They lost the game 24-22, as the defense failed to prevent Russell Wilson from leading the Broncos' offense to a game-winning field goal drive.

Multiple turnovers on the offense and penalties on the defense have made the Bills' path to the playoffs much tougher. After the loss in Week 11, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs publically requested his brother to leave the Bills.

Here's what he posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Man 14 Gotta get up outta there"

Throughout the offseason, there were rumors about Stefon Diggs' possible exit from Buffalo. With how things have played out this season, he might eventually want to leave the team next year.

Head coach Sean McDermott is now under immense pressure and he could also get fired by the team. Despite being a defensive genius, the Bills' defense has constantly failed in protecting leads in crucial moments and the same thing happened today against the Denver Broncos.

Stefon Diggs has played quite well this season

Despite Josh Allen's committing constant turnovers, the Buffalo Bills star wide receiver hasn't failed to produce. He is on pace to have another 1200+ yard season, and multiple teams will be interested in acquiring him if he becomes available.

In 10 games this season, Diggs has 73 receptions for 868 yards and has scored seven touchdowns. The Bills are 5-5 heading into Week 11 where they will face the New York Jets.

They still have to face the Kansas City Chiefs, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Philadelphia Eagles, due to which, there is a very high possibility that they will miss the playoffs.

It will be interesting to see if Stefon Diggs listens to his brother and requests to leave the Bills at the end of the season. General Manager Brandon Beane will have to make some difficult decisions in the coming months, and the entire NFL world will be watching the situation in Buffalo.