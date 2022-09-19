Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones gives promising update on potential Dak Prescott return

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott might return to the field much sooner than initially reported, following a fractured thumb. Prescott suffered the injury in the Cowboys' 19-3 opening night loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Many expected a 6-8 week recovery time, however, owner Jerry Jones said he would not put Prescott on injured reserve as he expects a speedy recovery.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that the Cowboys won’t put Dak Prescott on injured reserve and that he thinks his injured quarterback could return within the next four games. Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that the Cowboys won’t put Dak Prescott on injured reserve and that he thinks his injured quarterback could return within the next four games.

CEO Stephen Jones confirmed to 105.3 The Fan that Dak Prescott will indeed return soon. According to Jones, Prescott could play in their next game or in Week 4. Here's what he said:

“He’s got a chance, maybe the third or fourth game. We’ll see what happens.”

Jon Machota @jonmachota Dak Prescott will be on the sideline today. Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on ⁦ @1053thefan ⁩ said Prescott has a chance to be back by the team’s third or fourth game. He had thumb surgery on Monday Dak Prescott will be on the sideline today. Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on ⁦@1053thefan⁩ said Prescott has a chance to be back by the team’s third or fourth game. He had thumb surgery on Monday https://t.co/sVj5mxeeZ8

It would be tremendous news for the Cowboys if returns this soon. The initial diagnosis pointed to Prescott being sidelined anywhere from six to eight weeks. The break proved cleaner than anticipated, and follow-up reports estimated that Prescott's return could be as soon as Week 5. However, Jones is confident that he will return sooner.

Dak Prescott played for most of the opening game but struggled, throwing for less than 50 percent for 134 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception.

Cooper Rush is 1-0 as the starting quarterback this season during Dak Prescott's absence

Cincinnati Bengals v Dallas Cowboys

When Dak Prescott went down in the Buccaneers game, backup quarterback Cooper Rush was called to the field. Although he was unable to win the Week 1 match, he had more luck in Week 2.

Rush started his first game of the season and faced the Cincinnati Bengals, who entered the game 0-1. Many thought the Bengals would win against an injury-riddled Cowboys team led by their backup quarterback.

Dallas defeated the Bengals 20-17 as Rush picked up a victory in his first start of the season. He completed 19 passes out of 31 attempts for 235 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions.

The Cowboys face divisional rivals the New York Giants in Week 3's Monday Night Football. The suggestion is that Prescott has a chance to start. However, if he's not ready, Rush will face a Giants team who sit at 2-0.

In an NFC East rivalry game, it will be interesting to see who comes out with the bragging rights.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit 105.3 The Fan, and H/T Sportskeeda

NFL fans! Bet $5 on DraftKings & get $200 in free bets. Click here! Available in eligible states.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far