Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones addresses uncertainty around Micah Parsons contract talks

The uncertainty around Micah Parsons and his new contract remains active. The Dallas Cowboys went through the most important phases of the offseason without a new contract for the defender, who remains on the waiting list for the 2025 season.

The Cowboys are known for leaving extensions for late. In 2024, CeeDee Lamb signed his new contract at the final portion of the offseason, while quarterback Dak Prescott officially signed an extension during Week 1's gameday. As such, the waiting game continues, and patience is needed from Parsons' camp.

On Monday, Cowboys' EVP Stephen Jones made an appearance at Mad Dog Radio and spoke on a plethora of topics. Naturally, discussions about a new contract for Parsons took place. Jones revealed that it remains a "work in progress", but reaffirmed his wish to keep the defender on the roster:

“I've never been one to crystal ball when contracts get done. That's just a work in progress. But obviously our goal is to, and we have visited at times with Micah, and our goal is to get him here. And I think Micah wants to be a Cowboy, and we want him to be a Cowboy long term.”

Micah Parsons denies that off-field questions affect his focus on the field

The edge defender was under criticism from his former teammate, DeMarcus Lawrence, who moved to the Seattle Seahawks during the offseason. Lawrence questioned some of his affairs off the field and whether he was focused on truly winning a Super Bowl.

Parsons did not hold back.

"You watch the tape. There's no question I'm locked in. I'm giving my actual best effort out there on the field, which I think that's all that matters. I have an obligation to be the leader of my family, to take care of my family, and that's to provide for them."

Since he was a first-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys, in 2021, he has recorded 52.5 sacks, the fifth-highest total in that span. He also established himself as one of the league's elite edges, demanding plenty of double-team blocks from opposing coaches, who know his talents.

