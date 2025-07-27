Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones blames Micah Parsons for delaying potential $40,000,000 contract extension

As pressure builds from fans to secure a long-term deal for star pass rusher Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones responded in a way that caught attention.Speaking after Saturday’s public training camp session in Oxnard, where fans repeatedly chanted “Pay Micah,” Jones addressed the ongoing contract situation with a remark.“We want to pay Micah too. He has to want to be paid.”Although brief, the comment sparked new debate about who is responsible for the stalled negotiations involving one of the league’s top defenders. Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram first reported the quote.Micah Parsons is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is widely expected to command a deal over $40 million per season. This is on par with recently signed edge rushers like T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett.Despite his elite production: three All-Pro selections, four Pro Bowl nods, and 50 sacks over four seasons, the Cowboys have yet to offer a contract that matches those market standards.The linebacker has taken part in training camp but has been limited due to reported back tightness. He observed Wednesday’s session from the sideline and later said he wasn't holding in.The pressure was worsened by recent comments from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who dismissed Parsons' durability and seemed to exaggerate the number of games he missed last season.“He was hurt six games last year,” Jones said last week, though official records show Parsons missed only four.Cowboys sign Jake Ferguson while Micah Parsons waitsNFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: ImagnThe Cowboys finalized a four-year, $52 million contract extension with tight end Jake Ferguson on Sunday, making him the highest-paid tight end in team history.Ferguson, a 2022 fourth-round pick, caught 59 passes for 494 yards last season. While productive, he doesn’t have the same franchise-changing impact that Micah Parsons brings on defense.Parsons has expressed his frustration with the slow progress. Earlier in camp, he highlighted extensions given to Watt, Garrett, and Maxx Crosby as examples of how other teams reward key talent.“You wish you had that same type of energy,” he said.As the Cowboys move into padded practices, all attention will be on Micah Parsons, both his physical participation and any future remarks. The longer the contract remains unresolved, the more it risks overshadowing Dallas’s preparations for the 2025 season.