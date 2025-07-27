  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Dallas Cowboys
  • Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones blames Micah Parsons for delaying potential $40,000,000 contract extension

Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones blames Micah Parsons for delaying potential $40,000,000 contract extension

By Sanu Abraham
Published Jul 27, 2025 22:05 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: Imagn

As pressure builds from fans to secure a long-term deal for star pass rusher Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones responded in a way that caught attention.

Ad

Speaking after Saturday’s public training camp session in Oxnard, where fans repeatedly chanted “Pay Micah,” Jones addressed the ongoing contract situation with a remark.

“We want to pay Micah too. He has to want to be paid.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Although brief, the comment sparked new debate about who is responsible for the stalled negotiations involving one of the league’s top defenders. Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram first reported the quote.

Micah Parsons is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is widely expected to command a deal over $40 million per season. This is on par with recently signed edge rushers like T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett.

Ad

Despite his elite production: three All-Pro selections, four Pro Bowl nods, and 50 sacks over four seasons, the Cowboys have yet to offer a contract that matches those market standards.

The linebacker has taken part in training camp but has been limited due to reported back tightness. He observed Wednesday’s session from the sideline and later said he wasn't holding in.

The pressure was worsened by recent comments from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who dismissed Parsons' durability and seemed to exaggerate the number of games he missed last season.

Ad
“He was hurt six games last year,” Jones said last week, though official records show Parsons missed only four.

Cowboys sign Jake Ferguson while Micah Parsons waits

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: Imagn

The Cowboys finalized a four-year, $52 million contract extension with tight end Jake Ferguson on Sunday, making him the highest-paid tight end in team history.

Ad

Ferguson, a 2022 fourth-round pick, caught 59 passes for 494 yards last season. While productive, he doesn’t have the same franchise-changing impact that Micah Parsons brings on defense.

Parsons has expressed his frustration with the slow progress. Earlier in camp, he highlighted extensions given to Watt, Garrett, and Maxx Crosby as examples of how other teams reward key talent.

“You wish you had that same type of energy,” he said.

As the Cowboys move into padded practices, all attention will be on Micah Parsons, both his physical participation and any future remarks. The longer the contract remains unresolved, the more it risks overshadowing Dallas’s preparations for the 2025 season.

About the author
Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications