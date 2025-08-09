  • home icon
"He's under contract for us" - Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones makes feelings known on Micah Parsons' presence at Cowboys vs. Rams preseason game

By Andre Castillo
Published Aug 09, 2025 23:53 GMT
Stephen Jones discusses Micah Parsons
Stephen Jones discusses Micah Parsons' status in Cowboys - via Getty/CMS

Stephen Jones has made it clear: Micah Parsons will remain bound to Arlington despite his trade request.

Just before the Dallas Cowboys began their preseason at the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, the franchise CEO and son of owner Jerry Jones spoke about the pass rusher's presence at the game:

"It's great that he is here. It's what's expected. He's under contract for us. We'll keep going."

He also continued to rule out trading away the four-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler:

“That’s the nature of the negotiation. If you look at any negotiations around the league right now…I think they’ve all negotiated a trade.”
Meanwhile, Jerry Jones refused to discuss the subject when speaking to 105.3 The Fan:

“Glad to see he’s working out and in shape and feels great. All of that is good. I don’t have anything to comment on.”

Stephen Jones admits Cowboys still have deficiencies at DT, CB

Elsewhere on the defense, Stephen Jones recognizes that the Cowboys need more insurance at two critical positions - defensive tackle and cornerback.

Trevon Diggs, Shevon Revel, and Josh Butler are still recuperating from injuries sustained in 2024, while Caelan Carson is out for 4-6 weeks because of a hyperextended knee. That leaves DaRon Bland as the only top-tier talent in the backfield.

In an interview on Friday, Jones said:

"With them not ready to go yet, you certainly think about that in terms of improving there if you get the opportunity to do it... I certainly think that's a place where you get your fingers crossed a little bit."
Defensive tackle is not much better. Osa Odighizuwa has been a clear-cut No. 1, but Mazi Smith appears to be struggling against offensive linemen, putting him at risk of being surpassed by Solomon Thomas, Jay Toia, and Perrion Winfrey.

About the situation, Jones said:

"Mazi and Jay are doing a good job, but you still wanna see it live, because that position in the trenches, you don't get a great feel for it... But I do have a lot of confidence (that) both guys are gonna step up for us."
As of this writing, the Cowboys are trailing the Rams 0-14.

