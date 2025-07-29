“We’re paying a price too” - Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones throws subtle shade at Trevon Diggs over rehab approach

Stephen Jones, son of the owner and CEO of the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones, has some rather harsh words about Trevon Diggs.
The two-time Pro Bowl cornerback had a premature end to the 2024 season after reinjuring his knee. During Monday's practice, he told All DLLS' Clarence Hill Jr. that he was progressing well enough in his rehab that he could be ready to return to play by September.
Jones, however, was less positive about the situation, saying on 105.3 The Fan:
“We expect leadership and we expect him to be here. He paid the price for not being here, but we’re paying a price too. We feel like he’d be further along had he done his rehab here. He might differ with that.”
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
He also discussed the Cowboys' plan at left tackle after Tyler Guyton's knee injury, singling out the 2024, 29th pick's batchmate, Nate Thomas:
“He’s having a really good camp for us, he’s exceeded expectations, he’s serious-minded about what he’s doing out there. The coaches are really liking what he’s doing out there.”
It follows on from head coach Brian Schottenheimer's praise of the seventh-rounder last week:
“He’s doing great… He worked his ass off getting back. He had a great spring, worked incredibly hard and was here all the time. We’re moving him around, he’s playing multiple spots. He looks really good right now at tackle. He’s a big guy that’s hard to get around. I love that flexibility that he brings.”
Stephen Jones fires back at notions of Cowboys "dragging out" negotiations
The biggest issue currently facing Stephen Jones and the Cowboys is Micah Parsons' contract extension. It had been a topic ever since his fifth-year option was picked up last year, but the clamor has only intensified ahead of the upcoming season.
In the same podcast appearance, Jones refuted claims that the organization was "dragging out" negotiations with the pass rusher and other players:
“We don’t agree on that... We do deals when there’s an opportunity to do a deal. Certainly, no one knows what goes on internally with a particular negotiation. Sometimes players and agents aren’t ready to pull the trigger until they see other cards played.”
On Monday, Stephen Jones was seen talking with Joe Panos, the agent of guard Tyler Smith, who is in the last regular year of his rookie deal.
Other Cowboys players who will become free agents after 2025 are cornerback DaRon Bland and kicker Brandon Aubrey.
Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.