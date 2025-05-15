Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Armani Latimer shared why she decided to stop wearing a wig during performances to help raise awareness about alopecia, a condition she’s had since she childhood.

On Wednesday, she answered a fan’s question on Instagram Stories about how she chose to go out without her wig. Latimer explained her story, saying:

“Thank you. I’ve done Alopecia Awareness as my MCMB for the past few years and knew I was going to do it again this season. I kept getting a tug on my heart to do more to spread awareness, but didn’t know how to do it yet.

“Then I kept hearing a voice telling me to dance without my wig. When I finally stopped ignoring that feeling and prayed about it, the decision was pretty much made!”

Cowboys cheerleader Armani Latimer opens up about ditching wig for Alopecia awareness (Instagram @ac_latimer)

Last December, Latimer told Sabrina Talbert of “Women’s Health Magazine” that her experience with alopecia began at age 12. She was diagnosed with alopecia areata – a condition where the immune system attacks hair follicles, leading to patchy hair loss.

The Cowboys cheerleader described how her hair loss progressed through adolescence and into college. She used sew-in extensions and wigs to manage her appearance while pursuing dance and her cheerleading job.

While talking to Talbert, Latimer also highlighted the importance of support from her family and teammates during those times.

“My mother tried to help me adjust to my new normal by not making me feel like it was big deal. … Overall, my team and my family helped me maintain a positive mindset. I wouldn't be anywhere without my support system, and I always want to provide support for those who don’t have any.”

With this openness, she hopes to inspire others facing such struggles and increase awareness of alopecia.

Armani Latimer raised alopecia awareness by cheering wig-free at NFL event

Back in February, during the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” event, Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Armani Latimer raised awareness about alopecia. She cheered without wearing her wig to show the challenges people with the condition face.

Her choice to perform wig-free caught a lot of attention on social media and started important talks about beauty and hair in different cultures. A skin doctor, Dr. Daneeque Woolfolk, said hair loss affects how people see themselves.

“Historically, it has been something we identify with, it provides community, we’re raised getting our hair done and when it comes to the point of losing the hair, that sometimes removes some of those cultural things,” said dermatologist Dr. Daneeque Woolfolk, via wfaa.com.

By sharing her story on a big stage, Armani Latimer showed strength and hope for others with similar struggles.

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73Buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

