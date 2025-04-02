Cowboys Cheerleader Charly Barby sends 2-word message as team announces Texas tour in 2025

Cowboys cheerleader Charly Barby has shared her excitement for the team’s upcoming tour. The NFL team recently announced a tour for the cheerleaders, during which members will visit various cities in Texas to perform.

The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders will have their show in five cities next month, and the team recently announced the news on their social media handle. On Apr. 1, the Dallas Cowboys shared pictures of their cheerleaders on its Instagram account while suggesting fans grab their tickets.

"The girls are going on tour. Get your tickets now and see our full cast on tour this May! More details in our bio," the team captioned the post.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Charly Barby jumped to the comment section to react to that post. She shared her excitement, writing:

"CANT WAAAIIITTT."

Charly Barby's comment (Image source: Instagram/@charly.barby)

Charly Barby joined the Dallas Cowboys last year. On July 25, she shared an adorable post on her Instagram handle to express her excitement about joining the team.

She posted several pictures and penned a long message in the caption, saying she feels "blessed" to join the team.

"From the bottom of my heart," Barby wrote. "I wish that I could hug and thank face-to-face every single person who has ever cheered me on. I cry thinking about how kind everyone has been to me. I will never understand what I did be able to receive all of this, but I hope you know I do not take it lightly. I feel SO blessed."

Barby is also very active on Instagram and boasts around 193K followers.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Tour 2025 Schedule

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Texas Tour 2025 is scheduled to start on May 24 at the Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas. It will continue in five cities and conclude on May 31 at Abraham Chavez Theater in El Paso.

Here is the schedule of the 2025 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Texas Tour:

Date: May 24

Venue: Music Hall at Fair Park, Dallas, TX

Date: May 25

Venue: Majestic Theatre, San Antonio, TX

Date: May 27

Venue: Paramount Theatre, Austin, TX

Date: May 29

Venue: Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, Midland, TX

Date: May 31

Venue: Abraham Chavez Theatre, El Paso, TX

