Cowboys cheerleader Claire Wolford sends 5-word message to boyfriend Colton Cowser after Orioles star's thumb injury

The 2025 MLB season has come to a pause for Baltimore Orioles star Colton Cowser. On Monday, the Orioles placed Cowser on the injury reserve list for 10 days. The decision came almost a day after the outfielder fractured his left thumb during a 3-1 loss against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Colton Cowser's girlfriend, Claire Wolford, who has been working as a cheerleader for the Dallas Cowboys, shared her candid reaction to the Orioles star's thumb injury. Wolford's reaction came via an Instagram post featuring her pictures with the outfielder from the Orioles' 8-5 win over the Boston Red Sox at Camden Yards on Monday.

"Always so proud of you," Wolford wrote in the post's caption.

According to Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, Colton Cowser is expected to miss around 6-8 weeks, or at least a couple of months, this season. Sharing details about the injury status via MLB, Hyde said:

"It’s a big loss. It’s not going to be the last injury we have this season. We’re going to have things pop up. It’s why you create depth, and it gives other guys opportunities. But it’s a blow because Colton’s a really good player.”

Claire Wolford shares a special tribute for Colton Cowser on Valentine's Day

Last month, Claire Wolford celebrated her first Valentine's Day with her boyfriend, Colton Cowser, and decided to make his day memorable with a wholesome tribute. The Cowboys cheerleader shared an Instagram post in which she attached pictures highlighting her romantic moments with the Orioles star, with a beautiful message in the caption that read:

"Happy Valentine’s to my favorite person to do life with… I love you, Colt."

The first picture is from one of the Orioles games, in which Cowser hugged Wolford from behind as the couple posed for an adorable snapshot. In the second snap, the two can be spotted exchanging side hugs while attending a party together.

The other snaps in the post highlighted different cozy moments of the couple. Wolford's wholesome tribute attracted reaction from not just fans but also Cowser. The Orioles star shared his candid reaction to the cheerleader’s Valentine's post with a comment that featured a red heart emoji and a call me hand emoji.

