Cowboys cheerleaders claim they “never experienced such disrespect” in pointed accusation against Packers stars

The Green Bay Packers obliterated the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but one incident wasn't as impressive regarding their players.

Multiple Cowboys cheerleaders are claiming that Packers players were disrespectful towards them during the game, especially after scoring touchdowns. They were not impressed, and cheerleader Darian Lassiter made her feelings clear on social media:

“I have never experienced such disrespect from the other teams’ players to the cheerleaders in my five years as an NFL cheerleader,” Lassiter posted on TikTok during Wednesday. “We would be minding our own business and the Packers would score a touchdown, and they would come up to us, standing on the sidelines, minding our own business, and start yelling at us.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Another cheerleader, Jensen Merrill, commented on the video that "she was on the verge" of crying and received plenty of support after her remarks, even from Packers fans, who asked the organization to hold players accountable.

Dak Prescott defends Cowboys' Mike McCarthy following playoff loss

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback had an awful game on Sunday, and his team was no match for the Green Bay Packers, who created a huge 48-32 upset and advanced to the NFC Divisional Round.

While the loss was awful, fans got even more upset with the quarterback following his remarks after the game. Prescott, who will enter the final year of his deal in 2024, has backed his team to retain head coach Mike McCarthy, who has been under heavy scrutiny following the loss.

"He’s been amazing. I don’t know how there can be, but I understand the business. In that case, it should be about me as well, honestly. I’ve had the season that I’ve had because of him. This team has had the success that they’ve had because of him. I understand it’s about winning the Super Bowl. That’s the standard of this league and damn sure the standard of this place, so I get it, but add me to the list in that case."

Jerry Jones declared on Wednesday that he'll keep his head coach in 2024, making this the fifth straight year under McCarthy's leadership. He has posted a 36-15 record over the past three seasons, but is 1-3 in playoff games.