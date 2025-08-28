"Cowboys have had conversations with multiple teams": Adam Schefter drops bombshell on Micah Parsons' trade buzz despite $200M offer

Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter shared a major update on the Micah Parsons contract standoff with the Dallas Cowboys. The veteran defensive end is set to make $21.3 million in 2025, but there are no guarantees for him beyond that season.The back-and-forth between the pass rusher and the team's ownership, more specifically Jerry Jones, started in March when Jones and Parsons discussed an extension. Initially, the player wanted to talk about leadership issues before the conversation took an unexpected turn. They didn't talk about a new contract in-depth, as Parsons wasn't ready to do so without his agent.During Thursday's edition of &quot;The Pat McAfee Show,&quot; Schefter recalled that Micah Parsons insisted that Jones needed to talk with his agent before he signed anything, even after presenting him a $200 million offer. &quot;The agent wasn't included, so Jerry felt like he had a handshake agreement with Micah,&quot; Schefter said. &quot;Micah went back, and obviously, that wasn't the case. Micah was like, 'Hey, you gotta talk to my agent to get this deal done.'Schefter explained that the agent probably didn't want Parsons to sign a five-year deal that would limit his options to get a better contract in Dallas or elsewhere, in the middle of his prime. When McAfee talked about what other teams would need to pay to land Parsons, he revealed the Cowboys have been in talks with some.&quot;If you want Micah to come to your city, you're gonna have to offer some money and be like, 'Ok, here's 42, 43, 44 (million dollars)... Now it's up to that team to go to Dallas to work out the trade agreement, but the Cowboys have had conversations, for what I understand, with multiple teams.&quot;The standoff continues exactly one week before the 2025 kick-off, as Parsons is the only star without a new deal after Trey Hendrickson and Terry McLaurin ended their offseason saga in recent weeks. Micah Parsons faces 4 possible scenarios in 2025 Adam Schefter, Todd Archer and Dan Graziano of ESPN wrote on Thursday that Micah Parsons faces four scenarios in 2025. He could decide on his current contract and the Cowboys could tag him after the season; they could reignite extension talks and come to an agreement; he could continue to sit out with a back injury or could be traded at some point.With Schefter's latest report, that last option doesn't seem as unlikely as it was a couple of weeks ago.