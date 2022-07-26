Dallas Cowboys cornerback cleared in murder investigation involving fatal drive-by shooting

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph has been cleared of any wrongdoing after an investigation into a drive-by shooting in March. Joseph was sought as a "person of interest" after the murder of Cameron Ray outside a bar in Dallas.

It was reported that the cornerback was a passenger in an SUV that approached the victim in a parking lot. Shots were fired out the window at Ray, who later died in hospital.

Video footage appears to show an earlier altercation involving the victim and a group of men, including the Dallas Cowboys cornerback. Joseph is said to have cooperated fully with the police and provided the names of the other occupants in the SUV.

Dallas selected Joseph in the second round of the 2021 draft. He spent his NCAA career playing for Kentucky and LSU, and is set to join his teammates for preseason training.

Dallas Cowboys beat reporter Mickey Spagnola was the man to break the story via the Cowboys' in-house media, stating:

"There has been a lot of speculation over his availability after being a passenger in a car from where a fatal drive-by shooting took place late March in Dallas. But from what I've learned, Joseph, who was not involved in the shooting, has been cleared by Dallas County officials, being truthful and forthcoming during the investigation, and remember he never was arrested or charged with anything.''

Other Dallas Cowboys who have had recent legal issues

In 2014, Dallas running back Joseph Randle was arrested for shoplifting after he was caught stealing underwear from Dillard’s at Frisco’s Stonebriar Center. However, Randle's efforts disproved the theory that crime doesn't pay when he subsequently signed a sponsorship deal with an underwear company.

Unfortunately, life would soon spiral out of control for the running back, as he later encountered more legal trouble. This time, it was of a far more serious nature as he was charged with sexual assault, burglary and drug possession.

The following year, Dallas had yet another player in the dock before the season could even start. The Cowboys signed controversial defensive end Greg Hardy after he was arrested for assaulting and threatening to kill a former girlfriend.

The charges were later dropped after the witness refused to testify, and Hardy would last only one season with the team before being cut.

