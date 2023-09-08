Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is a big fan of expressing himself through his tattoos. The 30-year-old has debuted tattoos in the past and recently decided to add to his collection.

It was revealed on Friday morning that Prescott chose to be sedated for 11 hours to finish his leg tattoo. The new artwork on his leg features Daffy Duck doing the quarterback's touchdown celebration.

The skyline of the city of Dallas is also included as well as tattoos honoring his role models. A "Jumpman" logo for Michel Jordan, the "Black Mamba" for Kobe Bryant and a picture of boxer Muhammad Ali.

The newest tattoos accompany other important aspects of Dak Prescott's life, which includes a sign for Pine Creek Estates, the mobile home park that he lived in when he was young.

The revelation that Prescott decided to undergo sedation to finish his tattoo left some fans speechless. Some referred to the quarterback as 'soft' for not tolerating the pain. Others were just left dumbfounded that sedation was even an option for a tattoo since it's not a necessity.

Dak Prescott praises Trey Lance after his trade to the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys shocked everyone when they traded for quarterback Trey Lance from the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys have never strayed from the idea that Dak Prescott is their franchise quarterback, so making a trade for the former first-round draft pick was a puzzler.

While Prescott and other players said they weren't made aware of the trade beforehand. The quarterback is taking it all in stride and recently said he has been impressed with Trey Lance's transition to the team.

Prescott told reporters:

“It’s going well. He’s come in ready to learn. Ready to get better and ready to help this team. Obviously, he’s a great guy so he’s been a good fit to the quarterback room.”

Trey Lance joins Prescott and backup Cooper Rush in the Cowboys quarterback room. Rush has proved to be reliable when stepping in for Prescott over the last few seasons. Giving Lance the opportunity to learn from two seasoned veterans may prove to be beneficial in the young quarterback's development moving forward.

The Dallas Cowboys are still committed to Prescott and talks of a massive contract extension are still being reported. Whether or not the deal is worked out before next offseason remains to be seen.