Cowboys' Dak Prescott not eager to be NFL's highest-paid QB amid contract extension buzz

Dak Prescott, not offered a contract extension this offseason, will hit the open market next season. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is coming off an MVP-calibre season and could become the highest-paid quarterback in the league next year.

However, he's not 'necessarily' looking to be the highest-paid player at his position. In a recent interview with ESPN, the three-time Pro Bowler said that he wants to put the team in the best situation. Although he wants to continue playing for the Cowboys, Prescott knows that he could leave next year. He said:

"No, I'm not trying to be the highest paid necessarily," Prescott said to ESPN. "We'll wait until the negotiations begin and obviously want to put this team in the best situation."

"I'm not going to say I fear being here or not. I don't fear either situation, to be candid with you... Right now it's with the Dallas Cowboys. It's where I want to be and that's where I am and that's the focus. And after this season we'll see where we're at and if the future holds that ... and then if not, we'll go from there."

Dak Prescott had a phenomenal regular season last year, but like other years, he didn't play up to his standard in the playoffs once again. In the 48-32 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the Wildcard Round, Prescott threw for 403 yards and three touchdowns, but the two interceptions turned out to be costly.

The blame for the loss against the Packers is not solely on the 30-year-old quarterback, though, as the Cowboys' defense didn't show up. It's possible that if Prescott and the team underperform again in the upcoming season, significant changes could be made, and the quarterback may leave in free agency.

Dak Prescott contract: Which team could pursue Cowboys QB in 2025?

If Dak Prescott leaves in free agency next year, there might not be many teams willing to break the bank for him. Most of the teams in the NFL have their quarterback of the future or will look to get one in the upcoming draft.

That may decrease Prescott's market value next year, and getting a deal worth over $60 million annually will be tough. As presently constructed, there's no clear-cut team in the league that could actively be looking for a new quarterback next year.

It seems like only the Las Vegas Raiders could be in the market for the Cowboys quarterback if they don't draft one in the draft. They have Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell on their roster, and if both don't perform, a move for Prescott would make sense.

As per Spotrac, the Raiders are projected to have close to $70.8 million in cap space next year, so they can afford to sign Dak Prescott. It will be interesting to see how things unfold this year, as other teams could also pursue the veteran quarterback if their young quarterbacks fail to live up to expectations.