The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been absent from the mandatory minicamp, as he seeks a new contract extension from the franchise. Star quarterback Dak Prescott understands Lamb's ploy.

Speaking to the reporters, Prescottt said that he supports Lamb thoroughly as the 3x Pro Bowl WR awaits new deal from the Cowboys. He mentioned that this move is imperative for Lamb and assured that the WR has been putting in the work, behind the scenes.

"Obviously CeeDee’s handling business," Prescott said via John Machota of The Athletic. "Nobody’s more in his corner than I am, understanding that that’s his chess move and he’s got to do that. I know him, I know he’s been working. As I’ve said, I’ve thrown with him. He’s just fine."

Lamb has been an essential part of the Cowboys offense. Since getting drafted in 2020, he has amassed 5,145 receiving yards and 32 touchdowns in 395 catches. The Cowboys WR averages 13 yards per reception.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said that he is not concerned by the absense of his star player.

"I would not say I'm concerned or wary at all," McCarthy said on Monday. "I think these are opportunities to grow, no doubt about it. I think adversity gives you a tremendous look inside, makes you answer more questions and make sure you've got the right answers.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is also on the same boat with CeeDee Lamb amid contract issue

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is in the same shoes as CeeDee Lamb. The 3x Pro Bowl QB is entering the final year of his deal in 2024. He is elegible for a contract extension.

Prescott said that he is familiar being in this situation, referring to 2021, when he signed his current four-year $160 million contract.

"This is the urgency you should always have, to be honest," Prescott said. "Maybe guys who wouldn't normally feel it, feel it. I don't mind it. I've been in this position before. I'm a gambling man. I'll gamble on myself and my guys."

Prescott put up an MVP-esque season last year and finished second in the MVP voting. He threw for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions with a career-high passer rating of 105.9.

While Prescott has failed to take the Cowboys on a deeper playoff run, you can argue he is their best option available, especially with a weaker QB class coming in the next year's draft.

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys front office have tough decisons to make in the coming months.