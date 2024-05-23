The sports teams in Dallas have had quite a success this past year. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has taken notice of their deep playoff runs and is drawing motivation.

NBA's Dallas Mavericks and NHL's Dallas Stars are playing in the Western Conference finals of their respective leagues. Texas Rangers won the World Series for the first time last year.

Speaking to the reporters on Wednesday, Prescott said he was rooting for the Mavericks and the Stars. The Cowboys QB acknowledged that it adds more pressure on the team.

"It fires you up. A hundred percent,” Prescott said via Clarence Hill Jr.. "Yeah, any competitor should, damn sure, in my position, leader of the team, understanding what winning means here, not getting it done, and then watching your brothers across the city, go and make these things happen."

Prescott added:

"I want it for them. I want it because it only raises the stakes and makes it tougher on me. And I’m for that. Go win it. Rangers did it. Other two go do it. Put more f**king pressure on us."

The Dallas Cowboys have not reached the NFC Championship game, let alone a Super Bowl, since 1996. Dak Prescott and Co had the chance to break the 28-year drought last season. But a disastrous 48-32 loss in the NFC Wildcard round to the young Green Bay Packers spoiled their plans.

The Cowboys last won a Super Bowl in 1996. Since then, the Dallas Stars, the Mavericks and the Rangers have all made multiple trips to the finals and won a championship.

Dak Prescott addresses contract debacle entering 2024 season

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback has been the talk of the offseason. His impending contract situation and uncertain future post-2024 season have been discussed widely across the league.

Speaking to the reporters after Wednesday's OTAs, Prescott said he isn't playing for the money.

"I don't play for money. Never have never cared for it, to be honest with you, yeah," Prescott said via ESPN's Todd Archer. "Would give it up just to play this game."

"So, I allow that to the business people to say what it's worth, what they're supposed to give a quarterback of my play, a person of my play, a leader of my play. For me, it's about, as I said, control what I can control and handle that part and the rest will take care of itself."

Dak Prescott signed a four-year $160 million contract in 2021. This will be the final year of the deal. Prescott has a no-trade clause and the Cowboys cannot franchise tag him in 2025.