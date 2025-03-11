Cowboys' Dak Prescott sends 3-word message to Jourdan Lewis as CB inks $30,000,000 deal with Jaguars in free agency

The Dallas Cowboys were expected to significantly retool their roster in the offseason to help quarterback Dak Prescott after a poor 2024 season where they finished 7-10 and missed the playoffs. So far, they have only replaced head coach Mike McCarthy with Brian Schottenheimer.

Ad

However, while teams across the league have been splurging money to improve their rosters, Jerry Jones and the front office have made no significant moves so far. Their only noteworthy transaction has been restructuring Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb's contracts, which created nearly $57 million in cap space. But Dallas is yet to use it to upgrade a position on the roster.

On the contrary, they have lost one of their key contributors. Cornerback Jourdan Lewis, who played 16 games for the Cowboys last season, signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, ending his eight-year stint in Dallas.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Prescott shared a post about Lewis's move to Florida on his Instagram stories and congratulated his former teammate, writing:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"The most deserved"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cowboys' offseason moves so far

The Cowboys have shown little to no urgency in making significant improvements to the roster, especially on offense.

They have signed only two players so far to help Dak Prescott: running back Javonte Williams on a one-year, $3 million deal and guard Robert Jones on a one-year, $4.5 million contract. Their only big splurge this offseason was handing defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa a four-year, $80 million contract extension.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Cowboys were expected to at least hand Micah Parsons a massive extension and tie down his future to the franchise. When Prescott and Lamb restructured their deals to create nearly $57 million in cap space, the presumption was that Dallas was preparing to finally give the linebacker the new contract he has been clamoring for. However, they are yet to make any progress on that front.

It's been a frustrating offseason for Cowboys fans, who are forced to watch other franchises make big moves to gear up for the 2025 season while their team watches along with them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.