Cowboys’ Daron Bland’s record-tying pick six leaves NFL fans mocking Panthers QB: “Bryce Young welcome to China”

DaRon Bland continued his blistering play while stepping in for Trevon Diggs on Sunday as the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Carolina Panthers 33-10.

After Dallas took a 24-10 lead in the fourth quarter, Bryce Young and the offense needed to air out the football to get back into the game.

However, Bland's ball-hawking ability ended the Panthers' hopes as he grabbed his fourth pick six of the season, tying an NFL record, and fans had fun at Young's expense.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans mock Young over DaRon Bland's pick six

When Trevon Diggs went down with an ACL injury, there were concerns over the Cowboys' secondary. Well, there aren't now.

DaRon Bland has been superb, with a fourth pick six this year, one fan mocked Bryce Young:

"BRYCE YOUNG WELCOME TO CHINA."

Expand Tweet

Other fans gave their thoughts on Bland's pick six against the Panthers.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Bland is having himself some sort of season with the Cowboys, and every time he steps onto the field for the rest of the year, many will be watching to see if he can break the NFL record for pick sixes.

Cowboys ease past Panthers thanks to Bland's pick six

Dallas Cowboys vs. Carolina Panthers

It was thought of as a game that the Cowboys would win easily, and for two-and-a-half quarters, it was anything but. The Panthers defense made life tough for Dak Prescott and the offense, and it was a one-score game after three quarters.

But as good teams do, when they need to click into gear, they do, which is exactly what Dallas did.

First, it was Prescott who led a touchdown drive that ended with Tony Pollard's 21-yard touchdown run. And then 10 seconds later, DaRon Bland's pick six made it a three-score game in a flash, giving Dallas a 30-10 lead with 13:48 remaining in the game.

The Panthers did their best, but they were simply outmatched, and the longer the game went, the more things favored Dallas.

The Cowboys (7-3) face the Washington Commanders (4-7) on Thanksgiving as they still eye the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1), who lead the division.