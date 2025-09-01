  • home icon
  Cowboys DC Matt Eberflus reveals true feelings on Micah Parsons trade 2 days after Brian Schottenheimer's "unanimous" remark on All-Pro LBs departure

Cowboys DC Matt Eberflus reveals true feelings on Micah Parsons trade 2 days after Brian Schottenheimer's "unanimous" remark on All-Pro LBs departure

By Arnold
Modified Sep 01, 2025 18:59 GMT
Syndication: Green Bay Press-Gazette - Source: Imagn
Micah Parsons has begun practicing for the Green Bay Packers ahead of his first year with the franchise. The superstar pass rusher was traded to the Packers last week after four years with the Dallas Cowboys.

While many believe that Parsons' departure from Dallas could cause the team some defensive troubles, Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus has downplayed the four-time Pro Bowler's exit.

“Congratulations to Micah," Eberflus said on Monday. "We wish him the best. We’re gonna focus on us. Obviously really good player. We have a lot of good rushers in the D-line room. Certainly, we’ll generate with that and other things too.”
By trading Parsons to Green Bay, Dallas received defensive tackle Kenny Clark and first-round draft picks in 2026 and 2027 as part of the exchange.

During his four years with the Cowboys, Parsons recorded 256 tackles, 52.5 sacks, nine pass deflections, nine forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown.

Although Parsons handed in a trade request on Aug. 1, Dallas did not want to part ways with the player, nor offer him his desired contract at the time.

However, following a lengthy contract standoff, the Cowboys eventually traded Parsons on Thursday.

Micah Parsons and Packers will open 2025 season vs. Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers LB Micah Parsons - Source: Imagn
Green Bay Packers LB Micah Parsons - Source: Imagn

Micah Parsons and the Green Bay Packers will begin their 2025 season against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Parsons, who signed a reported four-year, $188 million contract with the Packers, will be eager to make a strong first impression for the franchise. He had his first training sessions in Green Bay on Monday.

The Packers made it to the playoffs last season, but lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round.

Now, some believe that with Parsons, the Packers will be Super Bowl contenders.

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

