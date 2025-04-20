Cowboys draft rumors: Insider floats Kaleb Johnson as "under-the-radar" pick for Brian Schottenheimer in Round 2

Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys are aware that they must address the running back and wide receiver positions, which are two of their most obvious positions of need.

The Cowboys will probably select a wide receiver with their first-round pick. CeeDee Lamb was their lone dependable wide receiver during the 2024 campaign, making the position the team's likely top draft priority.

While the Cowboys will have Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders on their roster in 2025, both are on one-year contracts and there are still concerns about their ability to produce at elite levels. This implies that the team may have to select a running back with another early-round pick.

Several mock drafts have predicted that the Cowboys will pick a running back in the second round. A running back selected in the second round might relieve some of the offensive strain on quarterback Dak Prescott and provide much-needed energy to head coach Brian Schottenheimer's offense.

Two draft prospects who have frequently been mentioned as possible picks for the Cowboys in the second round of the draft are Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson of Ohio State. But according to Cowboys insider Dan Rogers on X, Dallas might be better suited using its second-round pick to select "an under-the-radar pick" like Iowa's Kaleb Johnson rather than aiming for either of Ohio State's rushers.

Johnson might be a perfect fit for Dallas' offense, as Dan Rogers indicated, making him a player to keep an eye on at pick No. 44 in the draft, which begins on April 24.

A look at Kaleb Johnson's college career

Kaleb Johnson was the centerpiece of the Iowa Hawkeyes' attack in 2024, accumulating 1,537 rushing yards and scoring 21 touchdowns.

Johnson served as Leshon Williams' backup in his first two seasons with the Hawkeyes, but once he was given the opportunity to start in 2024, he excelled in the rushing offense. He led the team's offense throughout the season, and now, as a highly fascinating running back draft prospect, he is leaving for the NFL.

Johnson had a strong career at Iowa, finishing with 508 rushes for 2,779 yards and 30 touchdowns across three seasons. He also recorded 29 receptions for 240 yards and two more touchdowns through the air in 2024.

It will be intriguing to see where Johnson lands in the draft and what sort of NFL career he can build. That said, he has the skills and ability to be a really remarkable player in the pros, based on what we saw from him in 2024.

