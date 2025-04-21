  • home icon
  • Cowboys draft rumors: Insider projects Dallas to select Michigan star Donovan Edwards

Cowboys draft rumors: Insider projects Dallas to select Michigan star Donovan Edwards

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified Apr 21, 2025 17:44 GMT
NFL Draft analyst for 'The Athletic' Jon Machota believes that the Dallas Cowboys will add to their offensive unit in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

In his Final Cowboys mock draft, Machota predicted that the Jerry Jones owned franchise would select Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards with the No. 239 overall draft pick.

As Machota noted:

"Running back is another position group the Cowboys could address with multiple picks. The room currently consists of Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, Deuce Vaughn and Malik Davis. The position is considered one of this draft class’ strengths, so it wouldn’t be a bad idea to add more than one."
In 2024, the Cowboys struggled at the running back position and averaged only 100.3 rushing yards per game, a value that ranked No. 27 in the National Football League last year.

Edwards would be able to help the Dallas run game in 2025 should he be selected by the iconic franchise. In 2024 for Michigan, Edwards had 128 carries for 589 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. He also added 18 receptions for 83 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown for the Wolverines as well.

Edwards was a National Champion with the Wolverines in 2023, as well as the Big Ten Championship Game MVP in 2022.

Donovan Edwards 2025 Outlook

Edwards is a talented running back prospect who expects to feature in some capacity at the NFL level. He has good vision with the football in his hands, can create plays when running lanes are blocked, and is a strong pass blocker as well. However, he is not the fastest player in the draft and did struggle at times to establish himself as the lead runner at Michigan.

NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein predicted Edwards as a seventh round pick selection in the 2025 NFL Draft this April. He also detailed his belief that Edwards' National Football League player comparison was Ke’Shawn Vaughn, a player who has spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as well as the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers since being drafted in the third round, No. 76 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Edited by Joshua Gillesby
