Cowboys draft rumors: Insider projects Dallas to select Michigan star Donovan Edwards

NFL Draft analyst for 'The Athletic' Jon Machota believes that the Dallas Cowboys will add to their offensive unit in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ad

In his Final Cowboys mock draft, Machota predicted that the Jerry Jones owned franchise would select Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards with the No. 239 overall draft pick.

As Machota noted:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Running back is another position group the Cowboys could address with multiple picks. The room currently consists of Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, Deuce Vaughn and Malik Davis. The position is considered one of this draft class’ strengths, so it wouldn’t be a bad idea to add more than one."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In 2024, the Cowboys struggled at the running back position and averaged only 100.3 rushing yards per game, a value that ranked No. 27 in the National Football League last year.

Edwards would be able to help the Dallas run game in 2025 should he be selected by the iconic franchise. In 2024 for Michigan, Edwards had 128 carries for 589 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. He also added 18 receptions for 83 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown for the Wolverines as well.

Ad

Edwards was a National Champion with the Wolverines in 2023, as well as the Big Ten Championship Game MVP in 2022.

Donovan Edwards 2025 Outlook

Edwards is a talented running back prospect who expects to feature in some capacity at the NFL level. He has good vision with the football in his hands, can create plays when running lanes are blocked, and is a strong pass blocker as well. However, he is not the fastest player in the draft and did struggle at times to establish himself as the lead runner at Michigan.

NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein predicted Edwards as a seventh round pick selection in the 2025 NFL Draft this April. He also detailed his belief that Edwards' National Football League player comparison was Ke’Shawn Vaughn, a player who has spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as well as the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers since being drafted in the third round, No. 76 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.