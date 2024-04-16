Cowboys draft rumors: Mock draft predicts big first-round win for Dallas with electric WR to complement CeeDee Lamb

CeeDee Lamb enjoyed a breakout season last year with the Dallas Cowboys, emerging as one of the best NFL wide receivers. He was selected as an All-Pro after continuing to improve his overall production in every season that he has been with the team. His contributions directly led to a NFC East division title and appearance in the NFL playoffs.

While the Cowboys have been praised for having one of the deepest and most talented rosters in the entire league, they have lacked a legitimate number-two wide receiver to line up across from Lamb. Adding one could bring their already elite offense to another level. According to Peter Schrager in his recent mock draft, they will look to add one in the 2024 NFL draft.

With the 24th overall pick in the first round of the draft, Schrager predicted that the Cowboys would select Xavier Worthy of the Texas Longhorns. He recently set the record at the NFL combine by recording the fastest 40-yard dash time ever, so he could be a major weapon.

According to Schrager:

"Officially the fastest man in Combine history, Worthy would be a wonderful addition as a deep threat for Dak Prescott. With contract issues looming over Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, the selection of Worthy would show both a commitment to adding pieces on offense wihout sacrificing major capspace in free agency."

The Cowboys added Brandin Cooks to their roster last year to potentially serve as the deep threat that they have been missing, but he failed to live up to expectations. Schrager believes that they will take another shot at resolving this issue with Xavier Worthy. It could also give them some insurance at the position with CeeDee Lamb reportedly seeking a new contract.

CeeDee Lamb holdout rumors amid contract negotiations

CeeDee Lamb

The Dallas Cowboys recently kicked off the voluntary portion of their offseason programs in preparation for the upcoming 2024 NFL season. CeeDee Lamb is one of the most notable names who chose not to show up for OTAs. Many believe that this is due to his ongoing contract negotiations.

Lamb is entering the final year of a rookie deal this year, but he would reportedly prefer to receive a contract extension this year instead of waiting until next offseason. Many superstar players take this approach to their contract situations. Given the monstrous season he had last year, it makes even more sense that he would want to get paid now rather than risk playing out his final year.

