"Cowboys drafting Quinn Ewers. Book it" - Fans react to Dallas' draft plans after Stephen Jones' major revelation

The quarterback room is among the array of areas that the Dallas Cowboys need to strengthen this offseason. After letting Cooper Rush walk in free agency, the team has only two signal-callers on the roster: Dak Prescott and Will Grier.

The team needs at least one more solid option as insurance but isn't looking at any free agents to fill the spot nor Trey Lance, whose rookie deal expired at the end of the 2024 season. According to Cowboys executive vice-president Stephen Jones, the front office is planning on drafting a young quarterback to sit behind Prescott as the backup. During a conversation with reporters, he said:

"We will evaluate the whole situation. You're always wanting to have a young guy coming, that's always a preference, and certainly that's something we'll look at in the draft is to see if there's a young guy to start bringing along.

"Obviously we were focused on Trey [Lance] there when we traded for him and he was our young guy if you will, that we were bringing along."

Fans on social media instantly began speculating who the team would draft:

"It will either be Kyle McCord or Tyler Shough," one fan said.

"Enter Jaxson Dart at #12," another said.

However, the most popular choice was former Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers:

"Quinn Ewers to the Cowboys confirmed!," said @mikey9403.

"I would be shocked if Quinn Ewers wasn’t selected by the Cowboys," claimed @RotoSuperstar

"Cowboys [are] drafting Quinn Ewers. Book it," predicted @NickNorrid58069.

Quinn Ewers draft projection: QB expected to be a Day 3 pick

Quinn Ewers was a divisive figure during his three-year stint as the Longhorns starting quarterback. While he compiled great numbers, the team did not enjoy playoff success with him under center, which left Texas fans frustrated.

He finished his career with 9,128 passing yards, 68 passing touchdowns, and 24 interceptions in 37 games. The 22-year-old is a pocket passer but does not possess the arm strength to be a gunslinger, making it difficult to envision him becoming a starting quarterback in the future.

Ewers is projected to be a late fourth- or early fifth-round pick on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL draft. The Cowboys have three picks in the fifth round and could use one of the three to land the former Longhorns star.

