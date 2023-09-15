Cowboys duo Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb pick sides in NFL's turf vs grass debate after Aaron Rodgers' injury

The discussion of Aaron Rodgers' injury has revolved around the playing surface at the MetLife Stadium. Although there was a change in the past couple of seasons, it still uses a turf surface instead of natural grass, which has a higher risk of injuries and the players hate.

There's a clear preference for grass among NFL members, with the maintenance costs higher but everyone feels safer after a slew of injuries at the MetLife Stadium in recent years. The discussion was re-ignited following what happened to Aaron Rodgers, with the NFLPA trying to abolish turf and switch all playing fields to grass.

Both Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb were asked about what they feel as their preferred playing surface, since the Dallas Cowboys play on turf in the AT&T Stadium. Prescott and Lamb didn't hesitate to confirm they prefer to play on grass, while Prescott also took some time to joke with star EDGE defender Micah Parsons.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Aaron Rodgers injury: Star Jets quarterback to miss 2023 season

Aaron Rodgers was sacked by Leonard Floyd in the first quarter of the season opener against the Buffalo Bills. As he tried to evade Floyd, his leg moved awkwardly, and his Achilles snapped instantly. An MRI on Tuesday confirmed that it was ruptured and that he'd have to undergo surgery, ending his 2023 season.

Zach Wilson finished the game for the New York Jets. They managed an unlikely win against the Bills, but with Rodgers out, the feeling around MetLife Stadium wasn't the best.

The first year of Aaron Rodgers' journey with the New York Jets ended prematurely. The hope is that he'll come back even stronger in 2024 and lead this team to happier days.

It's a devastating start for the season that, many hoped, would end the 12-year playoff drought that the Jets are suffering, which is the longest streak in the league. The last time they made it to the postseason, they were led by a strong defense but were limited to Mark Sanchez playing at a low level as a quarterback.

The Cowboys play the Jets in Week 2 of the 2023 season.