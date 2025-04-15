Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones addresses query on Micah Parsons' contract extension

Dallas Cowboys star defensive end Micah Parsons is entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2025. Parsons will earn $22.06 million as he is set to play this season on the fifth-year option. With Parsons being in a contract year, the Cowboys haven't been urgent to get a deal done.

Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones joined 105.3 The Fan and gave an update when asked about ongoing negotiations with Parsons. He said via Jon Machota, who covers the Cowboys for The Athletic:

"We're gonna spend to the cap year in and year out. Over the course of time, we're gonna spend our money to try to get as many good players as we can. That's the art of the deal."

Jones didn't really give a direct answer about Parsons, suggesting that there hasn't been much progress.

Despite not having a contract extension, Parsons did show up to voluntary offseason workouts on Monday.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says it isn't 'urgent' to get a deal done with Micah Parsons right now

Micah Parsons during Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty

Micah Parsons will get paid soon, and he will get paid a lot. In his four seasons in the NFL, he's been named a Pro Bowler each season and has been named an All-Pro three times. He also has 52.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said earlier this offseason at the NFL's Annual League Meeting that he doesn't view it as "urgent" at all to get a deal with Parsons right now. Jones said:

"We are there. I don't view it as urgent at all. Some say using the basis that the earlier you get something done, the cheaper. Well, the earlier you get something done, a lot of the time, the more mistakes you make.

"I'd rather pay more and get it right than pay less and screw it up. You can screw it up real good. You can go too early and misread athletic ability. You can misread availability for the future. You can get a lot of things screwed up by going early, but any contract that's worth noting, as you well know, it takes two to have an agreement."

Perhaps Jones' comments suggest that he's comfortable letting Parsons play out the rest of the regular season unsigned. He'd rather see Parsons have another productive season and pay him even bigger next offseason.

When do you think Micah Parsons will get a contract extension?

