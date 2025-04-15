  • home icon
Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones drops update on Cowboys' draft plans

By Orlando Silva
Modified Apr 15, 2025 19:55 GMT
Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones drops update on Cowboys' draft plans

Dallas Cowboys CEO and executive vice president Stephen Jones addressed how likely the team will move up in the upcoming NFL draft. With the No. 12 overall pick, Dallas has been mentioned as a potential landing spot for several talented prospects, especially running backs Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton.

Jones' words (via Jon Machota on X) on Tuesday shot down any possibility of seeing the team trying to get a higher selection, as they don't think the draft will come with many surprises.

"I don't necessarily see us moving up, based on how the board is coming together," Jones said.
Jerry Jones, Stephen's father and the Cowboys' owner, previously stated that the team wouldn't make a splash in free agency, as their main focus was the NFL draft.

Not many teams ahead of them have the need to add a running back, which opens many doors for the NFC East franchise. Then again, their conservative approach to free agency and the draft has raised many eyebrows among the fanbase and this decision can add more fuel to the criticism.

It's worth noting that Dallas has made solid draft decisions over the years (Zack Martin and Micah Parsons, for example), so they should be fine staying at No. 12.

NFL analyst says Dallas Cowboys should draft Omarion Hampton

NFL analyst Adam Rank has the Dallas Cowboys picking Omarion Hampton with their No. 12 overall pick. In his Tuesday mock draft, Rank explained what every team should do on the big night, projecting the New York Giants to pick Ashton Jeanty and the Cowboys with the North Carolina Tar Heels star.

"Some will view this as a reach, given how much talent is available at the position, but they won't be complaining when Hampton wins them a fantasy league by rushing for 1,400 yards and 12 touchdowns," Rank wrote on NFL.com.

Hampton has been named the second-best running back in this class after putting on remarkable numbers in 2023 and 2024. He didn't catch as much attention as Jeanty, but he can make an impact on the Cowboys, who are eager to revive their running game.

