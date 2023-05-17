Some interesting decisions are on the horizon for the Dallas Cowboys. The team will soon have to extend three key players, but they're not going to be cheap by any means, and this could lead to lengthy discussions during the negotiation process.

Quarterback Dak Prescott, EDGE defender Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs all have no more than two years remaining on their contracts, and none of them are going to sign deals that don't hurt the Cowboys' salary cap. For that reason, negotiating the right price is huge; otherwise, chances are they will sign a big deal with other teams willing to meet their asking price.

So what is the team going to do? Well, according to EVP Stephen Jones, son of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, they could fit in the salary cap, but there's a long way to go with how things will play out, and they might not get new deals before the season.

Should the Cowboys extend Dak Prescott's contract?

Prescott is entering the third season on a four-year, $160 contract he signed before the 2021 season. He has a base salary of $31 million for 2023 while holding a cap hit of $49.1 million, which is the highest on the Cowboys' roster and the third-highest in the entire league for 2023.

Back in February, Jones' stance was clear.

"We've got to have a plan to ultimately extend Dak," Stephen Jones said.

Fans have every right to be upset with the quarterback following a string of poor performances that led to an elimination in the NFC Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers, but the reality is that there aren't many quarterbacks better than Dak Prescott in the NFL.

He's a star for the team and has been a consistent player ever since his rookie year in 2016. He's been voted to the Pro Bowl twice, and many of the team's failures can be attributed to the coaching and a lack of consistent defensive play instead of him, who had his share of problems with ball security in 2022.

Prescott will remain the franchise quarterback in Dallas for a long time. He's one of the best players in the league in the position, and if he hits the open market, there are going to be a dozen suitors ready to give him whatever he wants. Jerry Jones knows this, and he doesn't want to lose a great player.

