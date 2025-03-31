Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones hints at possible trade ahead of 2025 NFL draft

The Dallas Cowboys might not be done signing players in free agency. The franchise is looking to bounce back following a disappointing 2024 season, which registered a 7-10 record and the end of Mike McCarthy's tenure as the head coach.

The Cowboys struggled with injuries to star players, but the lack of investment in the roster prior to the season was a recurring topic among fans. In 2025, the same theme continued for the start of free agency, with no big signings made and just small deals being completed.

Stephen Jones, the son of owner and general manager Jerry Jones, said the team could still add more players before the NFL draft. Stephen did not limit Dallas' options to free agency signings — he also mentioned the possibility of trading for new players.

“We’ve got several things we’re looking at from a trade standpoint, but certainly not to the point where we have a deal yet.”

Adding star players via trade has been a key cog of the franchise's plans in recent years. Names such as Robert Quinn, Amari Cooper and Brandin Cooks all joined the teams from deals with other franchises and had key contributions during their stints with the franchise.

Cowboys' biggest priority for the 2025 season is extending Micah Parsons' contract

The superstar defender is entering the final year of his rookie deal, as Dallas activated his fifth-year option prior to the 2024 season. However, an extension is still not done, and Parsons could miss parts of the offseason due to the negotiations.

Jerry Jones, the owner of the Cowboys, spoke in January about not doing any urgent deals, instead focusing on the salary and his production:

"Everybody puts a lot of [emphasis on] when it's done," Jones said. "What I will tell you is that it absolutely had nothing to do with signing Dak when he signed him, when we signed Lamb. It had nothing to do one way or the other. ... My point is, no it does not. What I really would hang your hat on is how much we paid him and what he needs to be and what he is."

However, the Cowboys' lack of urgency could turn into a problem for the franchise. When Dak Prescott extended his contract with the franchise, the negotiations extended until the kickoff morning of the 2024 season. The quarterback signed a four-year, $160 million deal, the biggest in the NFL.

