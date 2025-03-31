Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones makes feelings clear on drafting a RB amid Ashton Jeanty buzz

Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones made his feelings clear about potentially drafting a running back in the 2025 NFL draft. The Cowboys are in desperate need of help in the backfield, and adding a young running back to the mix could be exactly what the franchise needs.

There has been a lot of speculation about Dallas drafting Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty should he fall to their 12th overall selection.

Speaking to the media in Palm Springs, Florida, this week at the NFL owners meetings, Jones said:

"I think the running back group is really stout compared to past years. So I think there's a great opportunity to pick up a young back."

Rico Dowdle started at running back for Dallas last season. He played in 16 games and rushed the ball 235 times for 1,079 yards and two touchdowns. He shared carries with Ezekiel Elliott, who ran the ball 74 times and led the Cowboys on the season with three rushing touchdowns. Those numbers are a far cry from having a bellcow running back for an offense to lean on.

The Cowboys struggled even with Dak Prescott healthy before going down with a season-ending injury. Adding a young rusher for the offense to lean on could take a significant amount of pressure off Prescott and the passing game.

Ashton Jeanty as a prime prospect for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2025 NFL Draft

Ashton Jeanty is currently the number one-ranked running back in the draft class on most analysts' boards - and for good reason. Jeanty put up monstrous numbers during his junior season with Boise State. He rushed the football 374 times for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns. He also helped out in the passing game, catching 23 passes for 138 yards and one touchdown.

If Jeanty can fall all the way to the 12th overall pick in the draft, he would be a tremendous addition to the Cowboys' offense and a much-needed weapon for Dak Prescott and company in the NFC East.

Having to compete with the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles, both of whom played in the NFC championship game, the latter of which won the Super Bowl, Dallas has a lot of work to do to catch up to its division rivals.

