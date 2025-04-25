Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones shrugs off team's RB needs after Ashton Jeanty’s move to Raiders

Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones dismissed concerns about the team's running back situation after missing out on Ashton Jeanty in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Las Vegas Raiders made their move by picking Ashton Jeanty at number six overall. This makes him the top running back picked since Saquon Barkley in 2018. The decision upset Dallas' possible plans since many analysts had paired Jeanty with the Cowboys at pick number 12.

Fans were surprised when Dallas selected Alabama guard Tyler Booker with the 12th overall pick instead of a running back, and Jones said they didn't need to force a pick at the position.

Jones also serves as the Cowboys' chief operating officer and director of player personnel and discussed the pick during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan:

"I like what we did in free agency. We don't really feel like we have to pick a position anywhere. We don't feel the need to have to reach."

The Cowboys have faced scrutiny after missing the playoffs last season, with critics pointing to their running game as a significant weakness. Coming off a 7-10 season, there is work to be done in Dallas.

Cowboys have options in Round 2 after Ashton Jeanty miss

Syndication: Green Bay Press-Gazette - Source: Imagn

Stephen Jones also defended the franchise's free agency strategy during a Tuesday press conference:

"I think we overall did a much better job than last year of doing quite a bit of volume in terms of improving our roster and giving us the opportunity and having an environment where we can pick the best player.I think our work we did in free agency is really going to pay off."

The franchise signed defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa and a handful of other free agents and made a few trades to add to the roster. Jones said that this strategy prevents them from having to reach in the draft for areas of need.

"Most of the time, 99 percent of the time, that's our goal in free agency. Not necessarily to go out and sign the highest-paid guys."

The Cowboys still have opportunities to address their running back needs in the remainder of the draft. Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic predicted Dallas might target Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson with the 44th pick. Johnson amassed 1,537 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns for the Hawkeyes in 2024, leading the Big Ten in rushing yards and total touchdowns.

