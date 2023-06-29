The off-season for the NFL can be slow, and it showed on Reddit with a Cowboys page comparing star outside linebacker Micah Parsons to Hall of Famer, Lawrence Taylor. While Parsons has proved to be one of the best defenders in the league through two years, it's silly to compare someone of Taylor's caliber this early on.

Taylor played 13 seasons in the NFL, and Parsons has only played in two seasons. Taylor won Defensive Player of the Year three times (twice in his first two seasons) while also winning league MVP in 1986. He has recorded 132.5 sacks, nine interceptions, 56 forced fumbles, 11 fumble recoveries, and two defensive touchdowns in his career.

Parsons has had a stellar first two seasons in the NFL. He's recorded 149 combined tackles, 26.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, one interception, and one defensive touchdown. He's been named to two Pro Bowls and two first-team All-Pros.

Micah Parsons has the potential to be one of the greatest defenders in NFL history

Micah Parsons during NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

Micah Parsons is no Lawrence Taylor, but he can certainly be one of the greatest defenders in NFL history. He was drafted 12th overall in the 2021 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys and has lived up to his hype thus far.

He's young (24 years old) and has already shown off his potential of how great he can be through two seasons. In his first two seasons, he's recorded at least 13 sacks, 65 combined tackles, three forced fumbles, and three passes defended. What's even more impressive is Parsons is among the league leaders in double-team at Edge per ESPN stats and info.

Parsons will be entering his third season in the NFL and will look to continue his good run.

