WATCH: Dak Prescott fails to snap, Cowboys fans blame NFL referee in controversial final play

The ending to the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers was one for the ages. After Jimmy Garoppolo & co raced out to an early lead, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys came roaring back.

For all the excitement that comes with a playoff game, the end to this particular contest will be talked about for decades to come. With 40 seconds left on the clock, Prescott needed to get into Hail Mary territory for a shot at the win.

After getting over midfield, Dallas had a second-and-one. Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore called a quarterback draw and Prescott took off for yards. However, he could not get the snap off in time as the clock hit triple zeros.

Referees get blasted by Dallas Cowboys fans over epic ending

As one can imagine, the referee who had to spot the ball has come under heavy fire for getting in Prescott's way as he tried to set the ball and spike it, stopping the clock.

Number one Cowboys fan Skip Bayless, co-host of Fox Sports' Undisputed, took to Twitter to vent his anger and frustration at the referee.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless WHAT??????? THE UMPIRE KNOCKED DAK OVER. DAK WAS READY. THE UMPIRE WAS LATE!!! HE DID NOT DO HIS JOB QUICKLY ENOUGH. COWBOYS SHOULD'VE HAD ONE SHOT AT THE END ZONE FROM THE 20. DOABLE!!! JUST ABSURD. WHAT??????? THE UMPIRE KNOCKED DAK OVER. DAK WAS READY. THE UMPIRE WAS LATE!!! HE DID NOT DO HIS JOB QUICKLY ENOUGH. COWBOYS SHOULD'VE HAD ONE SHOT AT THE END ZONE FROM THE 20. DOABLE!!! JUST ABSURD.

Bayless does have a point to a degree. However, the play call was questionable to begin with. Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky posted on his Twitter account and blasted the play call, execution and what should have happened on what was to be the final play of the Cowboys season.

Dan Orlovsky @danorlovsky7



Awful This is an awful play call and awful execution for @dallascowboys Awful This is an awful play call and awful execution for @dallascowboys Awful https://t.co/yMjoPA7MuZ

Cowboys fans were clearly angry at the amount of penalties Dallas were called on for the game (14) and at the referee who got in Prescott's way.

As the referees were making a rather hasty exit from the stadium, several items were thrown in their direction. That's not what people and fans want to see happen, but the home sides supporters were clearly angry that their team was dumped out of the postseason. Take a look below.

Jane Slater @SlaterNFL #Cowboys fans throwing things at their own players. Got this sent to me by one. Be better fans wow! #Cowboys fans throwing things at their own players. Got this sent to me by one. Be better fans wow! https://t.co/mlVttbFlpg

It was certainly a bad way for such a long season to end. There was such promise from a Dallas team that after improving out of sight on defense and having one of the league's most potent offenses came down to one questionable play call.

Also Read Article Continues below

Dallas' season is now over, while Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers will make the trip to the frozen tundra to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers next week.

Edited by Piyush Bisht