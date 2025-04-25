Tyler Booker is officially Arlington-bound, having been drafted 12th overall by the Dallas Cowboys in Day 1 of the Draft on Thursday. Jerry Jones likes this decision, as this means getting a replacement for the now-retired Zack Martin at right guard:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Yet many fans of America's Team each have a contrasting opinion on it - one of dismay. They took to social media to state it:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

More of their negativity can be seen below:

"Jerry count your days you old (expletive)," one warned.

"Should have drafted receiver or Jalon walker than got Donovan Jackson in round 2 if u wanted a guard," another rued.

Upon being drafted by the Cowboys, Booker revealed that he had been wanting it to happen:

"I actually trained in Dallas, so I fell (in love) with the area. And the whole process I was like, ‘It would be great to be a Cowboy.’ The Lord works in mysterious ways."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.