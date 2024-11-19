The Dallas Cowboys are playing on national television on Monday, as the Houston Texans went to AT&T Stadium to close Week 11 of the NFL season. On the day when it was confirmed that Dak Prescott would miss the rest of the season, expectations were low right from the start.

The Cowboys, who entered the game with a 3-6 record, started Cooper Rush and were underdogs against the Texans. Head coach Mike McCarthy, who's currently under fire and could be fired after the season, called a fake punt to try and surprise the Texans in the first quarter of the game, perhaps getting a spark from the team.

However, the fake punt was easily read by Houston's coverage, and although the catch was made, the intended receiver had no chance of making it past the first down line. NFL fans had a strong laugh at the Cowboys for their playcall:

"You fake a punt this deep in your own territory, you give no f*** about your job anymore. F*** Mike McCarthy and Jerry Jones, MY GOD" wrote one fan.

"Fake punt on 4th & 9 on your own 33 in the 1st quarter? Mike McCarthy getting fired tomorrow morning", another fan said.

"Mike McCarthy is on some Madden-type play calling with that fake punt. Must see the writing on the wall", a third fan said.

Although the Texans received the ball at their opponent's half, Houston couldn't convert the opportunity into points, as C.J. Stroud threw an interception. However, they also got an interception in the ensuing drive and scored another touchdown.

Mike McCarthy's record with the Dallas Cowboys

Prior to Monday's game against the Texans, the head coach boasted a 45-31 record with the franchise. He posted three straight 12-5 years between 2021 and 2023.

Dallas' inability to perform well in playoff games is the main reason why he's under fire. Cowboys fans were already asking for his firing after the 2023 season, but owner Jerry Jones stood pat. With the team vastly underperforming in 2024, this could be the year where Jones' patience is lost.

McCarthy won a Super Bowl in 2010 with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

