The Dallas Cowboys' miserable campaign continued, as the Houston Texans rolled into AT&T Stadium and handed the home team a 34-10 defeat, their fifth loss in a row. The defense did little to stop C.J. Stroud and the Texans' offense from piling on the points, while Cooper Rush and Co. scored 10 but also gave up seven on a double fumble in one of the most bizarre sequences of the season.

Rush and the Cowboys' offense were able to move the ball downfield, as evidenced by the quarterback's 354 passing yards, but they couldn't convert it into points, which left their fans frustrated. They voiced their discontentment on social media and questioned why backup quarterback Trey Lance hadn't gotten any chances to showcase his talent.

"How bad is Trey Lance in practice," a fan wrote

Fans and even analysts demanded the team give the former first-round pick a chance:

"Look I like Cooper Rush and not a lot around him BUT you traded for Trey Lance. At this point, you gotta see what ya got there" - Wrote NFL Network's Jane Slater

"I’m sorry.. you have play Trey Lance" - Claimed analyst Trey Wingo

"I cannot imagine how awful Trey Lance is… if he can’t play over Cooper Rush. Because you can’t get much worse than how Rush has been playing tonight." - Said @_MLFootball

Trey Lance to play vs. Commanders in Week 13?

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy addressed the Trey Lance situation in his post-game press conference. He acknowledged that he should have allowed the quarterback to showcase his ability during their blowout loss to the Texans. He said:

"The one thing I should've did at the end and I didn't do is put Trey in there. Could've gotten him a series. That's one thing I could second guess myself on."

With the Cowboys scheduled to play against the 7-4 and presumably playoff-bound Washington Commanders, Lance could finally get a series or two if things go awry.

With Dak Prescott out for the rest of the season with a torn hamstring and a playoff place a far-fetched dream, Dallas can use the rest of the season to evaluate its roster, including the quarterback room.

Rush and Lance are on expiring contracts and the Cowboys will likely retain only one of the two. It remains to be seen whether the latter gets any opportunities to earn the backup job.

