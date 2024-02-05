While Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are the “it” couple in the National Football League, their relationship parallels a previous high-profile couple. Fans see their dynamic as something former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and singer Jessica Simpson had in the late 2000s.

It remains to be seen what Swift’s effect will be on Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in winning Super Bowl LVIII. Conversely, Cowboys fans blamed Simpson for their postseason misery when she and Romo were still a thing.

The Mind Rhino Twitter account started the discussion by posting a photo of Simpson wearing a replica of Romo’s jersey with the caption:

“I remember when no one was mad about this.”

The tweet alludes to the behavior of angry football fans who claim that Travis Kelce’s girlfriend is being overexposed during games. It also opened up a can of worms like this fan stating:

“Has anybody listened to @yourewrongabout? Basically they blamed her for Tony Romo having bad games. If anything, they hated her more than Taylor Swift.”

You’re Wrong About is a podcast by HuffPost reporter Michael Hobbes and freelance writer Sarah Marshall. Their show tackles celebrities who were misinterpreted by the public. Hobbes and Marshall had a four-part podcast series on Jessica Simpson based on her 2020 autobiography/memoir “Open Book.”

Painting Simpson in a different light had another fan validating the tweet above, saying:

“I truly believe the @yourewrongabout coverage of Jessica Simpson’s life via her book is a crash course in media/hollywood literacy. I have never looked at anything I see in the headlines the same after listening to those eps. That and the Vanessa Williams ep. Highly recommend.”

Here are more reactions to the Tony Romo-Jessica Simpson relationship being compared to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

Romo and Simpson dated from November 2007 to July 2009. Since NFL seasons typically start in September, he played two NFL seasons while dating Simpson. The Dallas Cowboys had a combined 22-10 regular season record in 2007 and 2008.

They earned a first-round playoff bye after winning the NFC East with a 13-3 record in 2007. However, they lost at home to the New York Giants in the Divisional Round. Romo threw an interception to R.W. McQuarters, sealing a 21-17 New York victory.

Travis Kelce has had more success than Tony Romo

Romo stays close to the game as an NFL analyst for CBS Sports, calling games alongside Jim Nantz. He ended his playing career with a 2-4 record as a starter. The 2016 season Divisional Round loss to the Green Bay Packers isn’t credited to him because he wasn’t the starter, even if he was still on the roster.

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce has won two Super Bowl titles with the Chiefs before dating Taylor Swift. He can add a third title if he and the Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on February 11 at Allegiant Stadium, Nevada.