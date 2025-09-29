"Spineless coaching," "Shameful": Cowboys fans flame Brian Schottenheimer for questionable 4th down play calling in OT as Packers game ends in tie

The Dallas Cowboys tied 40-all with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night in Micah Parsons' homecoming - one that went to overtime. However, it could have ended much earlier than that, and it left fans furious.

On the first drive of overtime, Dak Prescott managed to find George Pickens, then Jalen Tolbert, for significant gains that sent the offense right inside the red zone. However, the drive stalled after he was sacked by Parsons while rushing to the end zone.

Rather than try another run, head coach Brian Schottenheimer called for a pass, which went incomplete. As a result, he was forced to deploy Brandon Aubrey for the kicker's first attempt.

And it had fans perplexed:

Cutter Whitley @iamcutterbutter Schottenheimer wimping out and kicking the FG is the exact kind of spineless coaching Jerry Jones looks for Joke of a franchise

markbristow22 @Markbristow22 Schotty didn’t have balls to go for the win. Shameful

DirtBoyX10 @DirtBoyX10 @tonygoatromo Horrible play calling. Schotty did that last week. 2 pass plays on 3rd and 4th and goal from the 1. 4th down was an int.

"Should have gone for it on fourth down," one rued.

"When is he going to learn?" another wept.

"This one’s on Schottenheimer and the defense," another concluded.

After that play, the Cowboys still had another way to win: prevent the Packers from scoring at all. They got their best chance with 3:50 left, and the Packers facing a 4th-and-6 in their own 24.

Unfortunately for the defense, Jordan Love found Matthew Golden for 14 yards and a first down to extend the drive, which ended in the game-tying 34-yard field goal from Brandon McManus.

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer reacts to 40-all tie vs. Packers

After the game, Brian Schottenheimer addressed the Cowboys’ performance. He praised the “special” bravery that his team showed in the high-scoring affair, even if the result was not what they wanted:

"We didn’t win tonight, and it’s all about winning. But I will go to war with these guys."

He also dared the other teams to deploy a quarterback who could perform better than Dak Prescott did (31/40, 319 yards, and three touchdowns)

Another person who spoke was wide receiver George Pickens, who shone in CeeDee Lamb’s absence with eight catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns. He said about his team’s performance (from 28:46) in the video below:

"I feel like we executed well on offense and defense. We stopped them just enough."

Next for the Cowboys is a visit to the New York Jets a week from now. Kickoff is at 1 pm ET on Fox,

