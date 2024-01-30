The Dallas Cowboys once again fell short of their ultimate goal this year of ending their Super Bowl drought. Jerry Jones has often made it clear that he believes the current version of his team is good enough to win another ring, which has evaded them for nearly three decades.

Early exits from the NFL Playoffs have unfortunately become a trend in Dallas, as they haven't even returned to another NFC Championship game since winning their last Vince Lombardi trophy.

This season ended in the Wild Card round in a shocking upset against the seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers.

While the NFL playoffs continued to go on without them, the Cowboys were, as usual, still one of the main topics of conversation on basically all of the sports media outlets.

Many around the NFL have talked just as much about them being eliminated as they have about the teams that are still playing.

In a recent interview on The Fan in Dallas, Jerry Jones seemed fairly content with this situation. He was asked about all of the media coverage his team continues to get, despite their unexpectedly early exit from the postseason.

Jones explained:

"If anybody is thinking that we have more said about us or more visibility, if they're saying that, well that's exaclty what I'm trying to do. And I do want to keep them talking about the Cowboys, and I have from the day I got here. And so, again, I'm smiling and I'm saying it with all of the positive in the world, if we got them talking about us, then we're doing our job."

Many fans took a serious issue with Jones' stance, claiming he is fine with losing as long as his team continues to dominate the headlines around the NFL. Some of them went on X to roast the outspoken owner for his comments.

Here are some of their responses:

Many fans have expressed that they believe the problem with the Cowboys is that Jerry Jones runs them more as a business than a football team.

If that's his goal, he is extremely successful in doing so, as they are currently the most valuable sports franchise in the world. If he could now find a way to end the notorious Super Bowl drought, their value, as well as their media exposure, would likely climb even higher.

What was the world like the last time the Cowboys won a Super Bowl?

Jerry Jones

The last time the Dallas Cowboys won a ring was in 1996 in Super Bowl XXX for the 1995 NFL season, when Bill Clinton was still the President and Tom Brady had just graduated high school.

This predates most of the modern technology that we enjoy today. Society staples such as Google, Netflix, and the iPad weren't even invented yet at the time, while the International Space Station was yet to be launched into orbit.

Inflation has also basically doubled the cost of living since the Vince Lombardi Trophy last went to Dallas.

The average housing cost has multiplied by five since then, while common household essentials such as bread and milk are twice as expensive today as they were then.

The list goes on, but all of this is to say that it has been an extremely long drought for Jerry Jones in his championship pursuit.