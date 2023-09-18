Micah Parsons started the 2023 season in a league of his own. The Dallas Cowboys obliterated the New York Jets in an easy 30-10 win that was propelled by a fantastic defensive display, with Parsons being the biggest responsible for such dominance throughout four quarters.

With two sacks, three tackles for a loss, four quarterback hits, one pass defended and one incredible fumble forced and recovery, it was clear that, on Sunday, he was the best player on the field. Micah Parsons has fully blossomed into a superstar and there are no limits to what he can do.

During another sensational display on Sunday, NFL fans were hyped about Parsons' potential and curious to see which numbers he could reach in the 2023 season, even touting him as a possible MVP winner:

Micah Parsons' 2023 salary

Micah is set to earn around $4,696,910 this year, the third of his rookie contract. Parsons is eligible for an extension after the 2023 season.

Considering how much the salary cap is growing every year and the current EDGE defender market, he will certainly break the $30M average-per-year mark on his new deal.

Micah Parsons is the favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year award

Fresh off from his position change, moving from the hybrid role to a full-time EDGE defender, Micah Parsons is considered the biggest favorite to win DPOY over some big names in the position.

His advantage over Cleveland Browns EDGE defender Myles Garrett is small, but they're a cut above other big names who have recently won the award, such as T. J. Watt from the Pittsburgh Steelers and Nick Bosa from the San Francisco 49ers - Bosa is the latest winner after a dominant 2022 season.

The other favorite to win the award is somewhat a surprise: Vegas says Sauce Gardner, the second-year cornerback from the New York Jets, has the 5th-best odds to win the DPOY award. The latest cornerback to win was Stephon Gilmore in 2019.

After starting the season with three sacks and two extremely dominant performances, there's reason to believe that Parsons is coming for the DPOY award.