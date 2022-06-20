Create
"Jerry Jones is the reason I'm no longer a Cowboys fan" - Dallas fans lash out at longtime franchise owner for comments about Jimmy Johnson

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (r) and former Dallas head coach Jimmy Johnson (r)
LaDarius Brown
ANALYST
Modified Jun 20, 2022 08:12 PM IST

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones previously said that former head coach Jimmy Johnson was to be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor. However, Jones has seemed to backtrack on that sentiment.

NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Jones' comments about Johnson. This former Cowboys fan said that Jones is the reason why they aren't a fan of the team anymore:

@BloggingTheBoys Jerry Jones is the reason I'm no longer a Cowboys fan. As a kid I idolized Landry, Staubach, Danny White and Randy White. But that team is gone. Part of me still wants them to win but then none of me wants Jerry Jones to win. I almost wish he renamed the team when he bought them.

A current fan of Dallas said that Jones' comments upset them:

@BloggingTheBoys This pisses me off

Here, a fan comments that the end of the owner's reign cannot come too soon:

@BloggingTheBoys The end of his reign can't come too soon.

Another fan of America's Team tweets that Jones is jealous that Johnson gets 99 percent of the credit for the three Super Bowl rings he has:

@BloggingTheBoys He is still jealous that Jimmy gets 99%of the credit for the 3 rings that he has.And since Jimmy's departure the Cowboys have won 2 playoffs games in 30years.And we know that 94 team was still running off of the Momentum Jimmy left it with.

A huge Detroit sports fan says the only reason the Dallas owner is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame is because of Johnson:

@BloggingTheBoys Geez Jerry...only reason you're in Hall of Fame is because of Jimmy Johnson!

This Dallas fan writes that this is another L for the team:

@BloggingTheBoys Another L for my Cowboys sadly
The manager & editor-in-chief of Blogging The Boys, RJ Ochoa, feels sad about the statement of the owner:

This is sad. twitter.com/bloggingtheboy…

This diehard Dallas fan notes that the curse is going to continue until Jones does right by Johnson:

We really gonna continue wit the curse until JJ does right by this man ! 😓🫠 twitter.com/bloggingtheboy…

A fan feels Johnson should have already been in the team's Ring of Honor:

Get him in there yesterday twitter.com/bloggingtheboy…

Another fan notes that until Jones does it right with Jimmy, the team will be cursed:

@BloggingTheBoys Until jerry do right by Jimmy we will be cursed!! 🤦🏾‍♂️

Jerry Jones on Jimmy Johnson and Cowboys Ring of Honor

Former Dallas HC Jimmy Johnson
In August last year, Jones stated that Johnson would be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor.

However, the owner recently backed off from those comments about Johnson's induction, saying:

"Nothing determined out there at all. That’s something that I’ve never really decided upon almost until a week or two before I do it."

Johnson coached the Cowboys for five seasons from 1989 to 1993, making the playoffs thrice. He led the team to back-to-back Super Bowls in the 1992 and 1993 seasons.

The head coach left the franchise in March 1994 and was replaced by former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Barry Switzer. Johnson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020. We'll see if Jones will induct Johnson into the Ring of Honor, which seems long overdue.

