"Jerry Jones is the reason I'm no longer a Cowboys fan" - Dallas fans lash out at longtime franchise owner for comments about Jimmy Johnson

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones previously said that former head coach Jimmy Johnson was to be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor. However, Jones has seemed to backtrack on that sentiment.
Jerry Jones on Jimmy Johnson and Cowboys Ring of Honor
In August last year, Jones stated that Johnson would be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor.
However, the owner recently backed off from those comments about Johnson's induction, saying:
"Nothing determined out there at all. That’s something that I’ve never really decided upon almost until a week or two before I do it."
Johnson coached the Cowboys for five seasons from 1989 to 1993, making the playoffs thrice. He led the team to back-to-back Super Bowls in the 1992 and 1993 seasons.
The head coach left the franchise in March 1994 and was replaced by former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Barry Switzer. Johnson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020. We'll see if Jones will induct Johnson into the Ring of Honor, which seems long overdue.
