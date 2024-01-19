Several Dallas Cowboys fans feel that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn deserves much of the blame for their disastrous stint in the NFL Playoffs this year. The team's defense was torched at home against the Green Bay Packers during the Wild Card round. The Packers scored 48 points, including 41 on offense, on their way to arguably the biggest upset of the playoffs so far this season. Green Bay won 48-32.

The Packers didn't even have to punt the ball until the fourth quarter of the game in what was essentially garbage time. Quinn's defense had no answers for the Packers offense, which drove down the field with ease on just about every drive of the game.

The collapse has resulted in numerous Cowboys fans calling for Quinn to be fired. However, the team's president and general manager Jerry Jones has a different plan for his defensive coordinator, according to journalist Ed Werder.

In a recent update on his X account, Werder explained:

"The Cowboys expect Dan Quinn to return as Mike McCarthy’s defensive coordinator should he not be hired as a head coach elsewhere ... Quinn has completed two of his five scheduled interviews for head-coaching vacancies."

Jones has already officially announced that head coach Mike McCarthy will return for his fifth season in Dallas. This development had many fans upset with the franchise's decision-making. Now the report that Quinn is also likely to return has sent many of them into a frenzy. Fans went on NFL Reddit to express their displeasure with the idea of retaining the 53-year-old.

Quinn is currently in the process of interviewing for head coaching opportunities, with Werder reporting that he has at least five of them scheduled. Apparently, many of the Cowboys fans are hoping that one of those teams hires him because if they don't, Jerry Jones is unlikely to fire him.

Cowboys' defense under Dan Quinn

When Dan Quinn was hired by the Dallas Cowboys to take over as their defensive coordinator in 2021, he was expected to revive one of the worst defenses in the NFL. That's exactly what he has done. In the season before his arrival, the Cowboys allowed the fifth-most points in the entire NFL.

In the first year of his new role, Quinn helped the Cowboys turn one of their biggest weaknesses into one of their most reliable strengths. They allowed just the seventh-fewest points that season and improved to the fifth-fewest in each of the two following years. While the playoff collapse against the Packers is surely disappointing, he has been statistically solid in his position with the Cowboys.