After stalling for two seasons, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has finally left the team. The former Atlanta Falcons head coach is taking over the same role at the Washington Commanders after the franchise fired Ron Rivera following a 4-13 season.

Quinn's exit to a divisional rival will be a bitter pill for the Cowboys to swallow after his defense gave up 48 points in the team's season-ending loss to the Green Bay Packers in the Super Wildcard Weekend. With the veteran coach off to Washington, Dallas is now looking for a new defensive coordinator. They have reportedly circled in on another former head coach and a familiar face.

Mike Zimmer, the Minnesota Vikings' head coach from 2014 to 2021, is reportedly in talks with general manager and owner Jerry Jones for the vacant defensive coordinator job. He spent 13 seasons in Dallas in a variety of roles. He also served as the team's defensive coordinator from 2000 to 2006.

Cowboys fans on social media were less than impressed with Zimmer potentially reprising his role as the team's defensive coordinator 17 years after his exit from the franchise. They voiced their displeasure on X, formerly called Twitter. Here are some of the comments:

