The Dallas Cowboys lost a key piece on their coaching staff this offseason after former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn accepted a job to become the Washington Commanders' next head coach. With the loss, Dallas has a big job to do by finding Quinn's replacement.

Former Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer are two options. Rivera will have a meeting with the team this week while Zimmer is also considered a top candidate according to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport.

It's still early on in their search for a replacement, and new candidates could emerge.

It's safe to say Cowboys fans aren't too thrilled with the news of their team interviewing Ron Rivera for their vacant defensive coordinator position.

A majority of the replies showed Dallas fans wanting other candidates such as Mike Vrabel or Mike Zimmer instead of Rivera.

Here's how fans reacted on social media:

Who would be a good fit to serve as the Dallas Cowboys' next defensive coordinator?

Mike Zimmer during Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings

This will be the fourth time in the last six years that the Dallas Cowboys will look for a new defensive coordinator.

Dallas' last three DCs had prior NFL head-coaching experience, so that could play a big factor in their process. They could make an in-house hire promoting either Al Harris, who is the team's DB's coach, Aden Durde, the team's defensive line coach, or Joe Whitt Jr., the team's secondary coach and defensive passing game coordinator.

Other, out-of-house candidates include many of the above names such as Mike Vrabel, Ron Rivera and Mike Zimmer. They could also go after Wink Martindale, who was the New York Giants' DC last season, or former Chargers head coach Brandon Staley.

Who do you think Dallas will target to become their next defensive coordinator?