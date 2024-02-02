Dan Quinn has spent the past three seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and has helped them become one of the best defenses in the NFL. He will apparently not return for the upcoming 2024 NFL season after reportedly being hired as the head coach of the Washington Commanders.

It is yet to be announced who will replace Dan Quinn, but his departure is potentially a huge loss for the Cowboys. The recent news sparked a massive reaction from the fans on X, especially considering the fact that he is joining a NFC East divisional rival.

Here's what some of them are saying:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The shocking news created mixed reactions. While some fans believe that the Commanders delivered a major blow to the Cowboys, others seem to think that they did them a favor

Dan Quinn's head coaching record

Dan Quinn record

Dan Quinn, formerly successful as the defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks, became the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons in 2015. Despite a promising start, Quinn's tenure took a downturn during the 2017 Super Bowl, where the Falcons squandered a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots, marking one of the most memorable collapses in NFL history.

Quinn, having spent five full years with the Falcons, was let go during his sixth season, joining the Dallas Cowboys as the head coach. His overall record stood at 46-44, with a 3-2 playoff record.

In the 2023 NFL season, the Cowboys had been one of the best overall defenses. However, their defense crumbled in the Wild Card round against the Green Bay Packers, leading to a significant upset. The Packers dominated, not punting until the fourth quarter in garbage time.

It will be interesting to see if Quinn can overcome this narrative with the Commanders. The franchise reportedly preferred to hire him instead of Mike Vrabel and Bill Belichick, who were also allegedly considered for the position.

They were also rumored to be planning on hiring Ben Johnson before he announced he would return for another season as the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator. Nevertheless, Quinn is their guy now.