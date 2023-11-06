Cowboys fans react to Micah Parsons’ assessment on Dak Prescott after 28-23 loss vs Eagles-“Want to see Galluo benched"

The Dallas Cowboys were defeated 28-23 in a nail-biter by the Philadelphia Eagles. However, the Cowboys' Micah Parsons has nothing but admiration for quarterback Dak Prescott's effort in the hard-fought game.

Fans on Reddit agreed with Parsons' assessment of Prescott. There were some fans, though, who felt that a Cowboys wide receiver didn't play his best.

Fans were unimpressed by wide receiver Michael Gallup, who grabbed just two receptions for 19 yards. Prescott targeted him three times on Sunday, as wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and tight end Jake Ferguson were his main targets.

Below are some of the comments left by Dallas Cowboys fans on Reddit:

What did Micah Parsons say about Dak Prescott's performance vs. the Eagles?

Micah Parsons continued to show his support for Dak Prescott on Sunday. The highly anticipated NFC East matchup between the Cowboys and Eagles came down to inches. Penalties plagued the fourth quarter of the game, but according to Parsons, Prescott was the best player on the field.

Micah Parsons told reporters afterward that he was amazed by the talent and effort that Dak showed against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Dak's a freaking warrior," he said. "There were multiple times I was like, 'That's Dak Motherf---ing Prescott, bro.' He's a dog. He's a warrior. I got an unbelievable amount of confidence in him ... I think people need to put more respect on him. He outplayed everyone today."

Dak Prescott was 29 of 44 with 374 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. He had a QB rating of 72.6 and didn't commit any turnovers. Moreover, he also had six rushes for 14 yards.

The Dallas Cowboys are 5-3 on the season but still sit comfortably second in the NFC East. The Cowboys will host the New York Giants next week, another divisional opponent. Dallas and Philadelphia will face again in Week 14.