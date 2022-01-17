WATCH: Cowboys fan reduced to tears as 49ers advance with stunning win

The Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers were locked in a titanic battle at AT&T Stadium with the game coming down to the wire. The 49ers shot out of the blocks early to take a double-digit lead before Dak Prescott and the Cowboys came roaring back.

Such was the tension at the stadium, one die-hard Dallas fan was reduced to tears late in the fourth quarter with the camera capturing the heart-in-mouth moment. Take a look below.

Tyler Feldman @TylerFeldmanTV We’ve got Cowboys fans crying right now. You can’t make this stuff up. It just means more We’ve got Cowboys fans crying right now. You can’t make this stuff up. It just means more 😂 https://t.co/N2JmSNvH0G

After starting the season in superb fashion, racing out to a 6-1 record before hitting the skids halfway through the season and going on a two-game losing streak, Dallas' season was on a knife's edge.

However, the team made it to the wildcard round, and with the game so tight late in the fourth quarter, fans were hysterical at what they were witnessing. Social media made sure to capture every angle.

Mina Kimes @minakimes me, a rabid Kyle Shanahan defender, knowing he’s gonna let me down by punting every time me, a rabid Kyle Shanahan defender, knowing he’s gonna let me down by punting every time https://t.co/oPO5Nqm6yY

Dallas Cowboys fall short in epic clash

The finish to the game was one for the ages. The Cowboys' postseason ended in the most "Dallas" way ever.

Ari Meirov of PFF posted the bizarre ending and explained why it happened.

"Here's how the #49ers-#Cowboys game ended: Per NFL rules, Dak can't spot the ball on his own and snap it. Ball must be spotted by the ref. By the time that happened, clock reached triple zeroes," Meirov wrote.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Here's how the #49ers #Cowboys game ended: Per NFL rules, Dak can't spot the ball on his own and snap it. Ball must be spotted by the ref. By the time that happened, clock reached triple zeroes. Here's how the #49ers-#Cowboys game ended: Per NFL rules, Dak can't spot the ball on his own and snap it. Ball must be spotted by the ref. By the time that happened, clock reached triple zeroes. https://t.co/NY9H7IHmsD

With only 40 seconds left on the clock, Dak Prescott had to drive into Hail Mary territory. Facing a second-and-one, offensive co-ordinator Kellen Moore called a quarterback draw with barely 15 seconds left on the clock.

Prescott took the snap and ran before being taken down. Unfortunately for the home side, they could not get set and spike the ball before time ran out, ending the game and their season in bizarre fashion.

It was certainly an odd way to finish a game, and social media did not take long to come up with their hilarious versions of the epic finish.

Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, co-host of Fox Sports Undisputed, did not waste time poking fun at Dallas, along with the woman who was captured crying in the latter stages of the game.

Also Read Article Continues below

As Dallas now head back home, Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers advance to face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers next at Lambeau Field.

Edited by Piyush Bisht