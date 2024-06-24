  • NFL
  • Cowboys fans riled up over report detailing discord between Mike McCarthy and Dallas GM: "Jerry Jones is killing the organization"

Cowboys fans riled up over report detailing discord between Mike McCarthy and Dallas GM: "Jerry Jones is killing the organization"

By Adam Hulse
Modified Jun 24, 2024 15:11 GMT
Dallas Cowboys Introduce Head Coach Mike McCarthy
Mike McCarthy reportedly fed up with Jerry Jones

Mike McCarthy is currently entering his fifth NFL season as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. In each of the past three years, he has helped the team win 12 games during the regular season and make an appearance in the NFL Playoffs.

The postseason has been much less impressive though, with the team acumulating just a 1-3 record so far.

According to a recent report from NFL analyst Tyler Dunne, McCarthy has apparently grown "fed up" with owner, president, and general manager, Jerry Jones. Dunne outlined that Jones has allegedly been "undermining" the head coach in a recent article on Go Long.

"McCarthy's doing it the best he can. Some of the people I've talked to have said that he's getting fed up with it a little bit."
The report has resulted in many fans calling out Jones for his apparent tactics:

"No shocker, no one likes working with someone as senile as Jerry Jones, the sole issue preventing the Cowboys from winning a Super Bowl in the modern era," said another.
"Jerry is more concerned with the coverage of the team rather than actually winning," stated another.

Other fans took shots at Mike McCarthy for his role in the situation:

"You know what you signed up for," replied another.
"You're just four years into this Mike, get in line," posted another.

Many fans pointed out that this situation is to be expected with Jerry Jones. He has built a reputation of micro-managing the Cowboys and interfering with the way his head coaches are trying to run the team.

Mike McCarthy's future with Cowboys may be dependent upon deeper playoff run

Mike McCarthy
Mike McCarthy

Playoff failures have unfortunately defined Mike McCarthy's run with the Dallas Cowboys so far. He has won just one postseason game over the past three seasons, despite making it to the playoffs in all of them.

Last season may have been the worst example, losing to the Green Bay Pakers at home in the Wild Card round, allowing a seven-seed to win for the first time in NFL history.

Jerry Jones hasn't been shy about making it clear that he believes his Dallas Cowboys are good enough to win a Super Bowl ring with their current roster. He also recently said that they will be "all in" this season, which could mean he is planning to make major changes if they don't make a deeper playoff run.

With McCarthy entering the final year of his contract, he could be on the chopping block.

