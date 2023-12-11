Cowboys fans roast Nick Sirianni with "Cry Eagles Cry" poster, pile on team's misery after 33-13 win on SNF

Cowboys fans came prepared for Nick Sirianni with a "Cry Eagles Cry" poster and a 33-13 win on Sunday Night Football made it all worthwhile. It was big match as the implications for both teams coming into this game was huge.

The Cowboys were 9-3 coming into this and were a game behind the Eagles, who were at 10-2. Dallas winning this game means both teams are now at 10-3. However, in terms of the NFC East, the Eagles will still win the division if they win all their remaining games as they are ahead on tiebreakers. But the pressure is now on after two straight losses. And that is what the Cowboys wanted to do.

With a three-way tie at the top of the NFC between Dallas, Philadelphia and San Francisco, it is a tossup. Winning this game was, therefore, crucial. It also served another function as the Cowboys saw their hated rivals give up their NFC top spot to the 49ers, meaning if the playoffs were held today the Eagles would not get a bye. Given the divisional rivalry between the teams, Cowboys fans would have certainly lapped up this outcome.

With so much riding on the line, Dallas fans did not want to miss any opportunity to rub their opponents' noses in hte dirt. And making a mockery of the "Fly, Eagles Fly" moniker was a surefire way to do it. The poster featured Nick Sirianni from last year's Super Bowl, when he was seen crying on the sidelines prior to the championship game. "Cry Eagles Cry" made for an appropriate statement to troll the opposition team and their coach with that picture.

"Cry Eagles Cry" takes a life of its own on social media too after Cowboys' 33-13 win over Nick Sirianni's Eagles

"Cry Eagles Cry" became a rallying chant beyond the bleachers as social media was abuzz with similar reactions. Dallas Cowboys superfan and professional provocation artist Skip Bayless used the same slogan on his post.

Others were not far behind and reposted it with memes and videos. It was field day for those associated with the Cowboys.

Ultimately, though, the bragging rights should be reserved for the playoffs. Both these teams trail the San Francisco 49ers, who defeated each of them in blowout losses. AFC teams like the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins are not too shabby either and have just three losses like the Eagles and the Cowboys in an arugably tougher conference. While this momentary trolling is unsurprising, both sets of players will know that nothing has been won or lost yet.